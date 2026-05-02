Like Charles Dickens’ Bleak House: Supreme Court flags delay in justice, orders Rs 164.91 crore refund to Reliance

Supreme Court news: In a critique of delays in India’s justice delivery system, the Supreme Court called for faster and more efficient dispute resolution, warning that prolonged litigation defeats the very purpose of justice, drawing from literature, it invoked Charles Dickens’ novel “Bleak House” and noted that many disputes still resemble the never-ending Jarndyce vs Jarndyce, a tale of delay and spiralling costs.

A bench of Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice Atul S Chandurkar was hearing an appeal against a June 9, 2025 order of the Delhi High Court, which had refused to grant summary judgment in a commercial recovery suit filed by Reliance Eminent Trading against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

“There is no doubt that our justice delivery system is premised on being fair, independent, and just. However, it is often criticized for delay. Ordinary citizens complain about the cost and delay associated with civil disputes. There are many instances in India which have the bearings of the infamous fictional case of Jarndyce vs Jarndyce,” the bench said on April 29, highlighting how delay, cost, and procedural complexity continue to burden the justice system.

Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar of the Supreme Court reflected on the need to modernise India’s litigation framework. (Image enhanced using AI) Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar of the Supreme Court reflected on the need to modernise India’s litigation framework. (Image enhanced using AI)

Auction deal unravelled

The dispute traces back to March 21, 2007, when DDA issued a public notice for auctioning commercial plots, including a key parcel in Jasola, New Delhi. Reliance Eminent Trading emerged as the highest bidder on March 23, 2007, offering Rs 164.91 crore and depositing the required earnest money.

The company paid the full consideration by July 12, 2007, followed by stamp duty and transfer charges.

A conveyance deed was executed on February 6, 2008, and registered in March 2008, formally transferring ownership of the plot.

For nearly a decade, the transaction appeared settled.

However, the foundation of the deal collapsed in 2016, when the Delhi High Court held that the underlying land acquisition had lapsed due to non-payment of compensation to original landowners under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

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Supreme Court orders, missed deadline

The high court’s ruling was upheld by the Supreme Court on May 4, 2017.

Dismissing DDA’s appeal, the top court granted a six-month window to initiate fresh acquisition proceedings, failing which the land would revert to the original owners.

DDA did not act within the stipulated period ending November 4, 2017.

Reliance later claimed it was not informed about these developments in time and only learned of them through a letter received in December 2017.

It then sought refund of the entire amount paid, along with interest, citing failure of consideration.

Despite multiple representations between 2017 and 2020, no refund was made.

The company eventually filed a commercial suit in November 2020 seeking recovery of over Rs 459 crore, including interest.

High court refusal

Reliance moved an application for summary judgment under Order XIII-A of the Code of Civil Procedure, arguing that the case involved admitted facts and did not require trial.

The Delhi High Court, however, rejected the plea in June 2025, holding that issues such as possession of the plot were contentious and required oral evidence.

Supreme Court: Defence ‘fanciful’, trial unnecessary

Setting aside the high court’s order, the Supreme Court held that DDA’s defence lacked any real legal basis and did not warrant a full trial.

Possession not relevant

The Supreme Court rejected DDA’s argument that refund was contingent on return of possession.

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It held that once acquisition had lapsed, DDA had no surviving rights in the land, and title had reverted to the original owners. As such, possession was irrelevant to the claim for refund.

No triable issue

The top court found that the high court erred in identifying a triable issue.

Even if possession was disputed, it had no bearing on the core question whether the appellant was entitled to refund after the acquisition failed.

Limitation defence rejected

DDA’s plea that the suit was time-barred was also dismissed.

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The apex court clarified that the cause of action arose only after expiry of the six-month window in November 2017, making the 2020 suit well within limitation.

‘Winds of change’

The Supreme Court reflected on the need to modernise India’s litigation framework.

It said that traditional trials are not always necessary and that summary judgment offers a streamlined alternative for resolving disputes efficiently.

The bench highlighted that accessibility to justice must be measured not only in terms of fairness but also affordability, timeliness, and proportionality.

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Guidelines on summary judgment

The apex court laid down key principles governing summary judgment in commercial disputes.

Courts must assess whether a claim or defence has a real prospect of success, not merely a speculative one.

They should avoid conducting “mini-trials” at this stage.

Summary judgment is appropriate where oral evidence is unnecessary.

Courts must consider both existing evidence and what could reasonably emerge at trial.

The power is exceptional but essential to prevent waste of judicial resources.

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Relief granted

Allowing the appeal, the Supreme Court directed DDA to refund Rs 164.91 crore to Reliance.

Awarded interest at 7.5 per cent per annum from July 12, 2007, until payment.

Set aside the 2008 conveyance deed using its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Permitted immediate withdrawal of Rs 186 crore already deposited before the high court, with the balance to be paid within eight weeks.