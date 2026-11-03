Supreme Court issues urgent alert over fake website that mimics its portal, targets users

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an advisory warning the public against a newly discovered fraudulent website designed to clone its official digital portal.

According to the advisory, cybercriminals are actively using the fake URL scigovinjudicial.com in a targeted phishing operation to trick citizens into surrendering sensitive personal and financial credentials.

“Cybercriminals through the aforementioned link may attempt to solicit sensitive personal data and confidential credentials of the public. All stakeholders are strictly cautioned against divulging any personal/financial information, as such disclosures may facilitate the theft of data by these perpetrators,” read the advisory issued by the Deputy Registrar (Computer Cell).