Supreme Court issues urgent alert over fake website that mimics its portal, targets users

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an advisory warning the public against a newly discovered fraudulent website designed to clone its official digital portal.
According to the advisory, cybercriminals are actively using the fake URL scigovinjudicial.com in a targeted phishing operation to trick citizens into surrendering sensitive personal and financial credentials.
“Cybercriminals through the aforementioned link may attempt to solicit sensitive personal data and confidential credentials of the public. All stakeholders are strictly cautioned against divulging any personal/financial information, as such disclosures may facilitate the theft of data by these perpetrators,” read the advisory issued by the Deputy Registrar (Computer Cell).
How the scam works
Perpetrators create near-identical copies of the apex court’s portal to deceive unsuspecting users. Once a visitor lands on the site, the platform attempts to harvest confidential details, including login credentials, identity data, and banking information.
Essential safety checklist for internet users
To protect yourself from falling victim to this phishing scam, the Supreme Court registry strongly advised taking the following immediate precautions:
Inspect URLs carefully: Always hover over hyperlinks before clicking to check the true destination URL.
Look for .gov.in: Ensure the domain ends precisely in official government extensions (sci.gov.in).
Never share credentials: The Supreme Court will never solicit personal bank details, passwords, or confidential financial information online.
“Individuals who suspect they have been compromised by this phishing attempt should immediately update the passwords for all online accounts and notify their respective banks to report unauthorised access,” the advisory added.