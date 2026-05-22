Should those who moved up due to reservation continue to avail it, asks Supreme Court

The judge said that those who had prospered should opt out. (File Photo)

Hearing a plea on the question of creamy layer for the purpose of quota, the Supreme Court on Friday again asked why children of those who had already scaled the economic and social ladder by availing the benefits of affirmative action should continue to claim reservation.

“If both parents are IAS officers, why should they have reservations? With education and economic empowerment, there is social mobility. So then again to seek reservation for the children, we will never get out of it,” Justice B V Nagarathna, presiding over a two-judge bench, said.

The judge said that those who had prospered should opt out. “That is a matter we have to be concerned about. Also, what is the use then? You are giving reservation. The parents have studied, they are in good jobs, they are getting good income, and the children want reservation again. See, they should get out of reservation”.