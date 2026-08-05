Media can report, but not record and share, judicial proceedings: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court's earlier order stated it 'shall have no bearing on the reporting of Court proceedings by recognized news outlets'.

The Supreme Court has said that while news outlets can continue to report judicial proceedings, they cannot use audio or video clips of the proceedings in their reports.

The clarification came on July 31 from a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, which had a week earlier barred the recording and circulation of courtroom proceedings without prior permission. It was then hearing a plea against the “selective clipping, editing, decontextualised circulation, and commercial exploitation on social media and digital platforms” of judicial proceedings.

The bench added in paragraph 11 of its July 24 interim order, “However, it is clarified that this order shall have no bearing on the reporting of Court proceedings by recognised news outlets.”