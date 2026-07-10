‘I order you’: Litigant’s outburst disrupts Supreme Court hearing

The Supreme Court witnessed unruly scenes Friday when a litigant shouted at the judges and hurled papers, before being removed by security personnel.
The incident took place before a bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe, which decided not to initiate any action against him.
As soon as he appeared before the bench, the judges asked, “Are you the party in person? Mr Prabal Pratap?”
Answering in the affirmative, the petitioner addressed the bench aggressively. “Mr judicial servant, I order you to order an FIR against the ACP, Vikasnagar, Lucknow,” he said.
Justice Viswanathan asked, “You are ordering me? You are ordering us?”
‘That’s all from my side’
The man continued, naming a company and alleging that it was running a nationwide cybercrime syndicate. He then said, “That’s all from my side. Everything is on record in the 155 pages of the file, and that’s all from my side.”
He then pulled out a bunch of papers from his file. “These are a few papers I have,” he said and flung them into the air, shouting that they be given to the CJI. He also used expletive language.
The security personnel accompanying him intervened quickly and removed him from the courtroom to restore order.
‘No good ground to interfere’
The bench, however, did not take any action against him and dismissed the petition.
“When this matter was taken up, Mr Prabal Pratap, who appeared as petitioner-in-person on behalf of both the petitioners in this matter, instead of presenting the case, made incoherent and unparliamentary utterances. We have, however, considering the condition of the petitioner above named, do not propose to take any action against him,” the bench said in its order.
“As far as the merit of this case is concerned, we have perused the records, we find no good ground to interfere with the impugned judgment/order(s). The Special Leave Petition is, accordingly, dismissed. All pending applications, including applications for permission to appear and argue in person and permission to file petition(s), shall also stand disposed of,” it added.
Sources at the Supreme Court said the man hailed from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.
Similar incident
On October 6 last year, a lawyer, Advocate Rakesh Kishore, created a commotion in the top court when he tried to throw a shoe at the then CJI B R Gavai. The object did not hit the judge, who continued the court proceedings unperturbed.
Kishore was apparently upset by the CJI’s remarks during a hearing on a plea seeking the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.
The Supreme Court Bar Association later removed him from its rolls, and the Bar Council of India suspended his license pending further proceedings.
Though Attorney General R Venkataramani granted consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against the lawyer, the Supreme Court said it would prefer a natural death to the incident than provide fuel for more social media debates.