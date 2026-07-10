‘I order you’: Litigant’s outburst disrupts Supreme Court hearing

Supreme Court sources said the man hailed from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, adding that it was not clear what his grievance was. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court witnessed unruly scenes Friday when a litigant shouted at the judges and hurled papers, before being removed by security personnel.

The incident took place before a bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe, which decided not to initiate any action against him.

As soon as he appeared before the bench, the judges asked, “Are you the party in person? Mr Prabal Pratap?”

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Answering in the affirmative, the petitioner addressed the bench aggressively. “Mr judicial servant, I order you to order an FIR against the ACP, Vikasnagar, Lucknow,” he said.

Justice Viswanathan asked, “You are ordering me? You are ordering us?”