Court video clips: Supreme Court asks petitioner to first seek takedown under IT Act

The CJI said counsel could issue a notice saying that uploading it already amounts to contempt and an invasion of privacy, and ask them to take it down. (Image generated using AI)

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked a petitioner alleging violation of its order banning the uploading of court video clips on social media to first approach online intermediaries to have the content taken down before seeking judicial intervention.

A three-judge bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, heard a plea by lawyer Bhanu Pratap Mehta who said video clips of his appearance in a bail matter were posted online in violation of the Supreme Court’s July 24 order.

The July 24 order states, “There shall be no extraction, dissemination, monetisation, posting, re-posting, uploading, transmitting, modification, storing, or hosting of the audio-video recording(s) of the judicial proceedings on social media or any other digital platforms without prior permission of the Secretary General of the Supreme Court of India or the Registrar Generals of the jurisdictional High Courts.”