Collegium recommends elevation of Chief Justices Sheel Nagu to apex court

Justice Nagu, who assumed office as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 9, 2024, is currently serving as the 36th Chief Justice of the court. (Image enhanced using AI)

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Arun Palli as judges of the Supreme Court.

The recommendations were made during the Collegium meetings held on May 22 and May 27. Besides Justice Nagu and Justice Palli, the Collegium also recommended the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and senior advocate V Mohana.

Justice Nagu, who assumed office as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 9, 2024, is currently serving as the 36th Chief Justice of the court. Born on January 1, 1965, he enrolled as an advocate on October 5, 1987, after completing his BCom and LLB degrees.