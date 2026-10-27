Supreme Court collegium recommends Justice P Sam Koshy as Delhi High Court Chief Justice

The Supreme Court on Monday, during its collegium meeting, recommended the elevation of Telangana High Court Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court is currently operating under Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre after its incumbent Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya was elevated to the Supreme Court on October 6.

Justice Koshy is currently serving as Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court after its Chief Justice, Aparesh Kumar Singh, was elevated to the top court on October 6.

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Justice Koshy, who is at the 13th place in the all-India seniority list of the High Court judges, is set to retire in April 2029.