Supreme Court collegium recommends Justice P Sam Koshy as Delhi High Court Chief Justice

The Supreme Court on Monday, during its collegium meeting, recommended the elevation of Telangana High Court Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.
The Delhi High Court is currently operating under Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre after its incumbent Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya was elevated to the Supreme Court on October 6.
Justice Koshy is currently serving as Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court after its Chief Justice, Aparesh Kumar Singh, was elevated to the top court on October 6.
Justice Koshy, who is at the 13th place in the all-India seniority list of the High Court judges, is set to retire in April 2029.
While Justice Koshy started his legal career in the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur, his practice broadly involved civil, constitutional, service and labour matters. He subsequently practiced at the Chhattisgarh High Court at Bilaspur from 2001 until 2013, where he was also the government advocate between 2002 and 2004.
He was also the Deputy Advocate General in 2005-06, and was also a counsel for various public sector undertakings, banks, as well as many private institutions like South East Central Railway, Coal India Limited, South Eastern Coalfields Limited, National Mineral Development Corporation, State Bank of India, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board, Chhattisgarh State Electricity Board.
He was appointed as an additional judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court, his parent High Court, in September 2013, and was made a permanent judge in 2016. He was transferred to the Telangana High Court in July 2023.