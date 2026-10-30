Supreme Court Collegium recommends 9 advocates for appointment as judges of J&K and Ladakh High Court

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and ... Read More
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The Supreme Court collegium has approved the names of nine advocates, including a woman, for appointment as judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
This comes six months after the collegium of J&K High Court recommended 10 advocates and a judicial officer to the top court.
Among the advocates approved by the Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting on Thursday, is Tabasum Zafar. If cleared, she would be the first Kashmiri woman advocate to be appointed as a high court judge.
Of the 11 names recommended by the HC, the Supreme Court collegium has dropped two — advocate Jahangir Iqbal Ganai and judicial officer Yash Paul Bourney.
Ganai is a senior lawyer, who was J&K’s Advocate General from June 2016 to July 2018 during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-BJP coalition government. He was the youngest lawyer from Jammu and Kashmir to be elevated to that position. Bourney is the senior-most principal district and sessions judge, currently serving as judicial member of the J&K Special Tribunal.
In April this year, the J&K High Court collegium had recommended 11 names for elevation as judges. While 10 were selected from the Bar quota, one name was recommended from the Bench quota.
The recommendation followed an extensive consultative exercise led by the then Chief Justice Arun Palli with the two senior-most judges — Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sindhu Sharma — focusing on merit, integrity, competence, and standing at the Bar.
Besides Zafar, the other eight advocates whose names have been approved by the top court include Vishal Sharma, Assistant Solicitor General of India at the High Court; Tahir Majid Shamsi, Deputy Solicitor General of India; Amit Gupta, a former Additional Advocate General; and Namgyal Wangchuk. The list also includes Pawan Kumar Kundal, Anupam Raina, Vikram Kumar Sharma, and Pranav Kohli.
The HC has a sanctioned strength of 25 judges — 19 permanent and six additional.
It currently has 14 judges, leaving 11 vacancies, including 10 to be filled from the Bar.