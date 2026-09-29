Supreme Court Collegium recommends 3 CJs of high courts as apex court judges

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the names of Justices Sunita Agarwal, Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Aparesh Kumar Singh, chief justices of Gujarat, Delhi and Telangana high courts respectively, for elevation as judges of the apex court.

CJs Upadhyaya and Agarwal, both coming from the Bar and with their parent high court being at Allahabad, are the two senior-most judges of the Allahabad HC. The three chief justices recommended for elevation rank fourth, fifth and sixth in overall seniority of all high court judges across the country. Notably, the third senior-most judge in the country, Himachal Pradesh HC Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia, who was recommended for elevation by the SC Collegium earlier, was not approved by the Centre.

CJ Upadhyaya has been in charge of Delhi HC since January 2025, while CJ Agarwal took charge of the Gujarat HC in July 2023. Both CJs were appointed as judges of the Allahabad HC in November 2011, and moved out of Allahabad after being elevated as CJs of different high courts in July 2023. CJ Upadhyaya is due to retire in June 2027 while CJ Agarwal retires in April 2028.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Read | CJI Surya Kant defends confidentiality of Collegium dissent at CNLU interaction

If all three recommendations of the SC Collegium are approved, the Supreme Court’s strength will go up to 37 sitting judges of the 38 sanctioned strength — also making CJ Agarwal the third woman SC judge.

Before moving to the Delhi High Court, Justice Upadhyaya had also served as Chief Justice of the Bombay HC.

Born in 1965 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district, Justice Upadhyaya graduated in law from Lucknow University in 1991 and practised broadly in civil and constitutional matters. He was appointed chief standing counsel for Uttar Pradesh in May 2007 and held the office until his elevation as Judge of the Allahabad HC in 2011. He was made a permanent judge in August 2013 and became a Senior Judge of the Lucknow Bench in March 2023. In July 2023, he was appointed the Chief Justice of the Bombay HC.

Nearly two months after he took charge, then Delhi HC judge Justice Yashwant Varma got embroiled in a controversy over the discovery of cash during a fire at his official residence, in March 2025. In its aftermath, CJ Upadhyaya had submitted a report on the incident following a preliminary inquiry to then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna with the “prima facie opinion that the entire matter warrants a deeper probe”.

Story continues below this ad

CJ Agarwal, earlier this year heading a division bench, in a significant ruling, dismissed a set of appeals and paved the way for the government to pursue eviction proceedings to clear nearly 45,000 square metres of land of convicted rapist Asaram’s ashram in Motera, Ahmedabad, for Commonwealth Games-2030.

CJ Singh, with his parent high court at Jharkhand, was elevated as a judge from the Bar in 2012. He was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Jharkhand HC in 2022 and then took charge of Tripura HC as its Chief Justice in April 2023. He took charge as Telangana HC Chief Justice in July 2025. Justice Singh hails from a family with a judicial background. His maternal great-grandfather, the late B P Sinha, was the sixth Chief Justice of India.