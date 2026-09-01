Before Supreme Court Collegium recommended new Chief Justice for Rajasthan High Court, a Monday evening meeting

Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has been accused of misuse of powers by SC’s Justice Sandeep Mehta. (Special arrangement photo/ Image enhanced using AI)

In a significant move, the Collegium on Monday recommended Chhattisgarh High Court Judge Sanjay K Agarwal as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. The decision came within an hour of Rajasthan HC’s Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma going on leave.

The SC Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, also recommended the appointment of Justice Pushpendra Bhati, the second senior-most judge of the Rajasthan HC, as Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

The decisions were taken in a meeting on Monday evening in which a litany of allegations against Justice Sharma were discussed. Sources told The Indian Express that while there was no formal decision to ask Justice Sharma to go on leave, the Collegium will examine the allegations against him.