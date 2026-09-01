Before Supreme Court Collegium recommended new Chief Justice for Rajasthan High Court, a Monday evening meeting

3 min readJaipur, New DelhiSep 1, 2026 05:20 AM IST
In a significant move, the Collegium on Monday recommended Chhattisgarh High Court Judge Sanjay K Agarwal as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. The decision came within an hour of Rajasthan HC’s Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma going on leave.
The SC Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, also recommended the appointment of Justice Pushpendra Bhati, the second senior-most judge of the Rajasthan HC, as Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.
The decisions were taken in a meeting on Monday evening in which a litany of allegations against Justice Sharma were discussed. Sources told The Indian Express that while there was no formal decision to ask Justice Sharma to go on leave, the Collegium will examine the allegations against him.
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The development comes days after letters by Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant became public. In his letters sent to the CJI — on August 2, August 10 and August 17 — and copied to other members of the Supreme Court Collegium, Justice Mehta accused Justice Sharma of “misuse of powers” and said he had received “several complaints”, which “raise doubts” on the Acting CJ’s “integrity”. Based on this, Justice Mehta also sought transfer of the acting CJ to another High Court and the appointment of a new Chief Justice.
The examination of the allegations against Justice Sharma, the Collegium discussed, could also include looking into some of his orders that have been reportedly flagged in the complaint. There is also a view within the Collegium to tread cautiously given Justice Sharma is anyway due to retire on 26 September.
Apart from CJI Kant, the Collegium comprises Justices Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh, B V Nagarathna and P S Narasimha.
As per the updated roster for the Jaipur Bench, Justice Sharma will not be holding any sitting from September 1 to September 5.
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Earlier in the day, Rajasthan HC witnessed unprecedented scenes with lawyers’ associations escalating their protests against Justice Sharma.
In Jaipur, a section of lawyers sat outside his court, while in Jodhpur, both lawyers’ associations announced a strike till Sunday and demanded that Justice Sharma be relieved of judicial and administrative duties.
Meanwhile, the SC Collegium also recommended Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje, a judge at the Gujarat High Court, as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh HC. With these three new names, seven recommendations for appointment as Chief Justices will be pending before the government.