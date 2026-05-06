Supreme Court Collegium elevates Haryana AG, 9 other advocates as judges for Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the elevation of 10 advocates as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Those elevated include Pravindra Singh Chauhan, who is currently the Advocate General of Haryana.
The others cleared for elevation are Harmeet Singh Deol, Rajesh Gaur, Minderjeet Yadav, Monica Chhibber Sharma, Puja Chopra, Sunish Bindlish, Navdeep Singh, Divya Sharma and Ravinder Malik. The Collegium made the recommendations in meeting held on Monday (May 4) and communicated through two official resolutions.
The high court has a sanctioned strength of 85 judges, comprising 64 permanent judges and 21 additional judges. Currently, the court is operating with 58 judges. The fresh appointments will take the strength of the high court to 68. The appointments are expected to provide much-needed relief to the court grappling with vacancies and a heavy pendency of cases across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
As per the high court’s virtual justice clock, there is a pendency of over four lakh cases, and the judges take up more than 6,000 cases every day.
Pravindra Singh Chauhan has more than 25 years of experience at the Bar and has also served as a member of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission. Rajesh Gaur is an Additional Advocate General of Haryana while Minderjeet Yadav is a former Deputy Advocate General and a former chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.
A notable inclusion is senior advocate Navdeep Singh, a retired Army Major with a distinguished practice in constitutional, service and military law, particularly in matters involving veterans, defence personnel and persons with disabilities.
Monica Chhibber Sharma, a senior advocate known for her work as Senior Deputy Advocate General for Punjab in key cases, is among the women advocates cleared for elevation. Puja Chopra, with a long-standing civil and family law practice, and Divya Sharma, who has served as Senior Panel Counsel for the Union Government, are the other women advocates in the list.
Senior advocate Sunish Bindlish represented the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs as standing counsel while Harmeet Singh Deol and Ravinder Malik are known for their extensive practice in civil, criminal and commercial litigation.
Several of those cleared for elevation were designated senior advocates by the High Court in October last year.