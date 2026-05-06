Supreme Court Collegium elevates Haryana AG, 9 other advocates as judges for Punjab and Haryana High Court

Senior advocate Sunish Bindlish represented the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs as standing counsel while Harmeet Singh Deol and Ravinder Malik are known for their extensive practice in civil, criminal and commercial litigation.

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the elevation of 10 advocates as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Those elevated include Pravindra Singh Chauhan, who is currently the Advocate General of Haryana.

The others cleared for elevation are Harmeet Singh Deol, Rajesh Gaur, Minderjeet Yadav, Monica Chhibber Sharma, Puja Chopra, Sunish Bindlish, Navdeep Singh, Divya Sharma and Ravinder Malik. The Collegium made the recommendations in meeting held on Monday (May 4) and communicated through two official resolutions.

The high court has a sanctioned strength of 85 judges, comprising 64 permanent judges and 21 additional judges. Currently, the court is operating with 58 judges. The fresh appointments will take the strength of the high court to 68. The appointments are expected to provide much-needed relief to the court grappling with vacancies and a heavy pendency of cases across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.