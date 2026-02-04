Supreme Court Collegium clears 5 ex-judges in ad hoc role for Allahabad High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday approved the appointment of five former judges as ad hoc judges in the Allahabad High Court.

Though Article 224A of the Constitution permits appointment of retired judges as ad hoc judges to tackle pendency etc, the provision has been invoked rarely.

An official statement said, “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 3rd February, 2026 has approved the proposal for appointment of five retired judges as ad hoc judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad in terms of Article 224A of the Constitution of India, for a period of two years.”