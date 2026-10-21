Supreme Court stays CMRL probe for a week, lets Pinarayi Vijayan appeal FIR order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Kerala High Court order denying former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena, and son-in-law Mohammad Riyas the right to appeal against an order directing the registration of an FIR against them in the CMRL-Exalogic case.

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also stayed the investigation in the FIR for seven days so Vijayan and others could file an appeal against the October 9 Kerala High Court single-bench order.

The bench noted that the FIR was registered on a high court order, and not on the basis of Enforcement Directorate (ED) communication, and therefore could be challenged.

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The ED is probing allegations that Veena’s firm, Exalogic Solutions, received illegal payments from Kochi-based Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) when the CPI(M) was in power in Keralam.

ED communication and FIR registration

The bench disagreed with the contention that an ED communication under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) mandates registration of an FIR by the State under the terms of the judgment in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary vs Union of India, leaving the accused with no right of hearing at the FIR-registration stage.

“We are unable to agree to such contention advanced before us. This is not a case where on receipt of communication under Section 66(2) PMLA, the State had registered a case on its own. On the contrary, the registration of FIR and commencement of investigation was pursuant to a judicial order passed by the constitutional court,” the Supreme Court said.

“While passing such order, the single judge had inter alia observed that the materials in the communication by the ED disclosed a cognisable offence and therefore it was obligatory for the State to register an FIR. If the petitioners are not permitted to assail such finding of fact in the appellate proceeding, the same shall stare at their face in an independent proceeding assailing the FIR as per law,” the bench added.

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The bench said that, unlike Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code, Section 175(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) requires the involvement of a public servant or his superior “in the process of taking a decision to issue direction for registration of FIR”. “We have referred to Section 175(4) BNSS not in reference to the merits of the case before us, but to elucidate the expansive jurisdiction envisaged in the new Code with regard to a potential accused prior to registration of FIR and nothing more,” the bench added.

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Appeal before division bench

“We also…observe that the single judge has not only directed registration of the FIR, which is the mandate in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary but also commencement of the investigation and submission of final report. Commencement of investigation and taking the same to its logical conclusion under the Prevention of Corruption Act would require due compliance of other statutory requirements under the special law…These facts clearly make out a prima facie case of locus for the petitioners to seek leave to appeal against the impugned judgment,” the Supreme Court further said.

The Supreme Court set aside the high court order and permitted the petitioners to pursue the appeal before a division bench. “We make it clear that our observations are limited to the issue at hand—that is the locus of the petitioners to prefer the appeal and not an expression or opinion on merits…To enable them to file the appeal, we direct that the investigation in the FIR will shall remain stayed for 7 days. This, however, shall not be an opinion on the interim relief which the division bench will be entitled to fashion independently in accordance with law,” it added.