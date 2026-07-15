Supreme Court clears Uttar Pradesh’s night safari project in Kukrail Reserve Forest

After the counsel said there is already a zoo for the purpose of seeing animals, the CJI said “zoos are now outdated”.

THE Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared the Uttar Pradesh government’s “ambitious” night safari and zoological park project in Kukrail Reserve Forest.

Hearing an application filed by the state government seeking approval for the project, a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant noted that the Central Zoo Authority, and the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) had already given the green signal. The court also pointed out that zoos are “outdated” and questioned critics if they wanted the “entire country” to “remain standstill”.

Appearing for the state, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, that it is a “very ambitious” project, the first such in the country. He pointed out that the court had earlier sought a report from the CEC, which cleared some aspects and rejected others.