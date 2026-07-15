Supreme Court clears Uttar Pradesh’s night safari project in Kukrail Reserve Forest

THE Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared the Uttar Pradesh government’s “ambitious” night safari and zoological park project in Kukrail Reserve Forest.
Hearing an application filed by the state government seeking approval for the project, a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant noted that the Central Zoo Authority, and the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) had already given the green signal. The court also pointed out that zoos are “outdated” and questioned critics if they wanted the “entire country” to “remain standstill”.
Appearing for the state, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, that it is a “very ambitious” project, the first such in the country. He pointed out that the court had earlier sought a report from the CEC, which cleared some aspects and rejected others.
Taking note, the top court while granting approval also asked this state to meticulously follow the conditions imposed by the CEC and other regulatory authorities.
“In view of the fact that the Central Zoo Authority, Ministry of Environment and Forest, as well as the CEC have approved/recommended approval for the establishment of the night safari and zoological park in Kukrail forest area, we see no reason for not according the prior approval to the State of UP for establishment thereof in terms of our order dated 19.02.2024. Consequently, the application is allowed. The State of UP is permitted to proceed with the project, subject to the conditions imposed by the CEC as well as the Central Zoo Authority or the MoEFCC,” the bench said in its order.
It warned that “any deviation or breach of the conditions will be viewed seriously” and directed the CEC to visit the project periodically to ensure compliance.
Opposing the state’s request for approval, the counsel for the original petitioners contended that a reserve forest was sought to be exploited for tourism. The CJI then asked, “So what is the problem? This entire country should remain standstill?”
After the counsel said there is already a zoo for the purpose of seeing animals, the CJI said “zoos are now outdated”.