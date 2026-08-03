Supreme Court clarifies: States can withdraw cases against paper leak protesters

In a development that would bring relief to students named in police cases for participation in protests against paper leaks in Delhi and other states, the Supreme Court on Monday said the respective state governments can close or withdraw such cases. This relief, however, would not extend to those named in serious criminal cases in the past.

This comes five days after a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, “NCT of Delhi and other States may proceed with the investigation of the FIRs registered; however, no coercive measures shall be taken against the protesting students. Such protection, nonetheless, shall not be extended to the persons with criminal antecedents.”