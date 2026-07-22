‘Don’t waste our time’: CJI Surya Kant tells lawyer raising Delhi NEET protests

The Supreme Court Wednesday rejected a lawyer’s attempt to raise the ongoing Delhi protests over alleged NEET paper leaks, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant telling him not to waste the court’s time and refusing to watch videos of the demonstrations.
The lawyer told a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, “The protest is already going on in Jantar Mantar. The police are already taking brutal actions.” He added that tear gas was also used.
“Don’t waste our time and your time. Your time is more valuable than ours,” said CJI Kant.
‘Not interested in videos’
The lawyer, however, pressed on. “Students are seeking three very important prayers that NEET exams should be conducted free and fair by the government… Certainly, NTA should be dissolved,” he added.
As the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, expressed its disinclination to hear him further, the lawyer said he had a collection of videos he would show if allowed.
“We are not interested in videos. We don’t have time to watch,” said the CJI, whose remarks earlier this year, appearing to compare a section of unemployed youth to ‘cockroaches’, catalysed the ‘Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’, which is at the heart of the protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
CJP protest
The lawyer’s remarks in court came amid escalating protests over alleged NEET paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations.
The CJP-led agitation, which has drawn students, activists, and Opposition support, intensified Monday when protesters marching towards Parliament were stopped by the Delhi Police, leading to clashes and the use of tear gas and batons.
Several protesters were detained, while the Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs in connection with the violence.