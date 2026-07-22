‘Don’t waste our time’: CJI Surya Kant tells lawyer raising Delhi NEET protests

The lawyer told a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, “the protest is already going on in Jantar Mantar”. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Supreme Court Wednesday rejected a lawyer’s attempt to raise the ongoing Delhi protests over alleged NEET paper leaks, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant telling him not to waste the court’s time and refusing to watch videos of the demonstrations.

The lawyer told a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, “The protest is already going on in Jantar Mantar. The police are already taking brutal actions.” He added that tear gas was also used.

“Don’t waste our time and your time. Your time is more valuable than ours,” said CJI Kant.

‘Not interested in videos’

The lawyer, however, pressed on. “Students are seeking three very important prayers that NEET exams should be conducted free and fair by the government… Certainly, NTA should be dissolved,” he added.