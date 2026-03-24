‘Bar is absolute’: Conversion from Hinduism, Buddhism or Sikhism to other religions will lead to loss of SC status, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that a person who professes a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism cannot be a member of a Scheduled Caste. A two-judge bench headed by Justice P K Mishra said that conversion to any other religion results in the loss of Scheduled Caste status.
While upholding the April 30, 2025, order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the bench said the position is made clear by the Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950.
“No statutory benefit, protection or reservation or entitlement under the Constitution or enactment of Parliament or state legislature can be claimed by or extended to any person who by operation of Clause 3 (of the 1950 order) is not deemed to be a member of the Scheduled Caste. This bar is absolute and admits no exception. A person can’t simultaneously profess and practice a religion other than the one specified in clause 3 and claim membership of the Scheduled Caste,” said the bench.
“It’s not the case of the petitioner that he re-converted from Christianity to his original religion or has been accepted back in the folds of the Madiga community. On the contrary, the evidence establishes that the appellant continued to profess Christianity and has been functioning as a pastor for more than a decade, conducting regular Sunday prayers at the houses of the village.”
The case before the Andhra Pradesh High Court arose from a complaint against Akkala Rami Reddi and others under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015, by a Christian pastor, Pastor Chintada Anand Paul, who alleged that he was subjected to casteist abuses and threats to kill.
The single-bench of the HC concluded that “the de facto complainant has been serving as Treasurer of Pastors Fellowship in Pittalavanipalem Mandal. In order to become Pastor one has to essentially convert to Christianity. Evidently, the second respondent (Chintada Anand Paul) is a Christian. Having converted to Christianity, the petitioner cannot continue to be a member of the Scheduled Caste community.”
“The caste system is alien to Christianity. Having converted to Christianity and admitting his role as a pastor in a church, the second respondent could not invoke the provisions of the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.”
The high court pointed out that the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, is “a protective legislation introduced for preventing atrocities against members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes”.
“In the present case, the second respondent has misused the protective legislation, though he is not entitled to invoke the provisions of the Act. The second respondent had voluntarily converted to Christianity and was admittedly working as a pastor at a church for the last 10 years as of the date of the incident. Thus, the second respondent cannot be permitted to invoke the provisions of the Protective Legislation.”
The high court held that the second respondent misused the SC ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and filed a false complaint.
“The argument of the learned counsel for the second respondent that the second respondent continues to hold SC Certificate…is concerned, the same is a matter to be dealt under Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes) Regulation of Issue of Community Certificates Act, 1993 by the appropriate authority under the Act,” said the Andhra Pradesh HC.
“Mere non-cancellation of the caste certificate by the authority to a person who has converted into Christianity cannot instil the protection granted under the Protective Legislation. The second respondent has ceased to be a member of the Scheduled Caste Community, the day he converted into Christianity.”