‘Bar is absolute’: Conversion from Hinduism, Buddhism or Sikhism to other religions will lead to loss of SC status, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that a person who professes a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism cannot be a member of a Scheduled Caste. A two-judge bench headed by Justice P K Mishra said that conversion to any other religion results in the loss of Scheduled Caste status.

While upholding the April 30, 2025, order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the bench said the position is made clear by the Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950.

“No statutory benefit, protection or reservation or entitlement under the Constitution or enactment of Parliament or state legislature can be claimed by or extended to any person who by operation of Clause 3 (of the 1950 order) is not deemed to be a member of the Scheduled Caste. This bar is absolute and admits no exception. A person can’t simultaneously profess and practice a religion other than the one specified in clause 3 and claim membership of the Scheduled Caste,” said the bench.