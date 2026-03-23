Movie flop not fraud: Why Supreme Court rescued film producer from cheating charges

Supreme Court news: Drawing a sharp line between commercial risk and criminal liability, the Supreme Court on Friday quashed cheating charges against a film producer, ruling that failure to generate profits from a movie project cannot, by itself, amount to cheating.
A bench of Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Manoj Misra was hearing a criminal appeal by filmmaker V Ganesan against the Madras High Court’s April 6, 2023 order, which had allowed cheating charges (Section 420 IPC) to proceed despite quashing breach of trust allegations.
The Madras High Court overlooked that movie making is a high risk business, the Supreme Court noted. (Image enhanced using AI)
“No one can be sure whether a movie would earn profits or would be a flop. If one agrees to share profits in lieu of his investment in a movie, he takes the risk of a possible zero return,” the court said on March 19 outlining that investments in films are inherently speculative.
The court said criminal law cannot be used to penalise business failure in such uncertain ventures.
Film industry = Speculative investment
In a broader observation with industry-wide implications, the court underscored the volatile economics of filmmaking.
The bench said this commercial reality fundamentally weakens claims of cheating in such arrangements.
In our view, the Madras High Court overlooked that movie making is a high risk business.
In the present case, what the high court overlooked is that money was advanced for movie making and initially the agreement was to share the profits.
Case trigger: Film investment turns sour
The case arose from a dispute between filmmaker V Ganesan and an investor who had financed his movie project.
According to the prosecution, the investor had advanced nearly Rs 48 lakh in multiple tranches between December 2013 and April 2014, based on assurances of profit-sharing, initially 30 per cent and later increased to 47 per cent.
When the film failed to generate expected returns, the producer issued two post-dated cheques of Rs 24 lakh each to repay the principal.
However, these cheques were dishonoured due to insufficient funds, prompting criminal proceedings under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.
The Madras High Court, in its April 6, 2023 order, had quashed the breach of trust charge but allowed the cheating case to proceed, observing that inducement and false assurances required trial scrutiny.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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