‘When judges differ, graduates can’t be blamed’: Supreme Court irked over disagreement on law officer exam answer

The disputed question asked which Schedule of the Constitution is immune from judicial review on the ground of fundamental rights violation, the Supreme Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: Observing that when even high court judges differ in their opinions, it would be unreasonable to expect mere law graduates competing for the post of law officer in a municipal corporation to arrive at the correct conclusion, the Supreme Court ordered the civic body to create a supernumerary post to accommodate the petitioner.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was hearing a plea challenging a judgment by the division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding a dispute on an answer to a written exam question.

“When the Judges of the High Court are at variance in their opinion as to the correct answer to Question No.73, it is least expected from mere law graduates, who are competing for a post of Law Officer, to reach to a correct conclusion while answering the multiple-choice question by process of interpretation of Constitutional provisions involving this court’s judgments in several decades,” the court said on March 17.