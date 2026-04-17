‘State can’t plead helplessness’: Supreme Court warns of paramilitary action over illegal sand mining in Chambal

The Supreme Court’s intervention was accelerated by shocking incidents of violence against enforcement officials. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court: Coming down heavily on rampant illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, flagging its devastating impact on endangered wildlife, river ecology, and public safety, the Supreme Court on Friday said state cannot plead helplessness and issued a series of stringent directions to curb the menace.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a suo motu writ petition initiated on March 13 based on alarming reports of ecological degradation and lawlessness in the region.

“The State cannot be permitted to plead helplessness or take shelter under its own

inadequacies, particularly when such inadequacies directly contribute to the perpetuation of illegality, violence, loss of human life, and the irreversible destruction of habitats vital to critically endangered

species,” the court said in the order authored by Justice Mehta.