‘State can’t plead helplessness’: Supreme Court warns of paramilitary action over illegal sand mining in Chambal

“The State cannot be permitted to plead helplessness or take shelter under its own
inadequacies, particularly when such inadequacies directly contribute to the perpetuation of illegality, violence, loss of human life, and the irreversible destruction of habitats vital to critically endangered
species,” the court said in the order authored by Justice Mehta.
Flagging not just environmental destruction but also rising violence linked to mining mafias, including the killing of forest personnel, the Supreme Court called the situation a “systemic and institutional failure. The court also warned of stringent action, including a possible ban on mining and deployment of paramilitary forces if states fail to act.
The Supreme Court noted that unchecked mining was severely damaging critical habitats, particularly those of endangered gharials. (Image enhanced using AI)
Suo Motu case triggered by environmental concerns
The directions came in a suo motu writ petition titled “In Re: Illegal Sand Mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and Threat to Endangered Aquatic Wildlife”, initiated on March 13 following alarming reports of ecological degradation.
The Supreme Court noted that unchecked mining was severely damaging critical habitats, particularly those of endangered gharials.
On March 20, the court issued notices to the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, along with central and state authorities, warning that destruction of protected habitats would attract penalties under environmental laws.
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Murders of forest guards highlight lawlessness
The court’s intervention was accelerated by shocking incidents of violence against enforcement officials.
Morena killing (April 8, 2026)
A forest guard, Harikesh Gurjar, was run over and killed by a tractor transporting illegally mined sand during an early morning patrol in Madhya Pradesh.
Dholpur incident (January 2026)
Earlier, forest guard Jitendra Singh Shekhawat was similarly targeted in Rajasthan and later succumbed to injuries after being crushed by a mining vehicle.
The Supreme Court observed that these were not isolated incidents but indicative of “organized violent and brazen criminal activities.”
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Threat to public infrastructure
The bench also took note of large-scale illegal mining near an inter-state bridge on National Highway-44 between Morena and Dholpur.
Reports indicated excavation up to 30-50 feet deep near bridge pillars, raising fears of structural instability and potential collapse.
The top court warned that such activity posed “a serious and imminent risk” to public safety and critical infrastructure.
In a sharp indictment, the Supreme Court criticised state authorities for failing to curb illegal mining.
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The apex court added that the situation reflected “a disturbing pattern of inaction and administrative indifference” and even hinted at possible “tacit connivance.”
Key directions issued by top court
Invoking its powers under Article 142, the Supreme Court ordered immediate and concrete measures:
1. Surveillance and Monitoring
Installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras across mining-prone routes
Real-time monitoring under district police and forest officers.
2. GPS Tracking
Mandatory GPS devices in mining vehicles in Morena (MP) and Dholpur (Rajasthan) on a pilot basis
3. Strict Enforcement
Immediate seizure of vehicles involved in illegal mining
Prosecution of offenders and confiscation proceedings
4. Environmental Compensation
Recovery of damages under the “Polluter Pays” principle
5. Joint Enforcement Teams
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Round-the-clock patrols by police and forest departments equipped with modern gear
6. SOP for Violent Resistance
States to create a uniform protocol for dealing with armed and organized mining groups
7. Accountability Clause
Officers failing to act will face personal liability, including contempt proceedings
Warning of tougher measures
The Court made it clear that failure to comply could invite drastic action including the dployment of paramilitary forces, complete ban on sand mining in affected states and heavy penalties on state governments.
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“The continued degradation of natural resources… cannot be countenanced in a system governed by the rule of law,” the court said.
Next Hearing on May 11
The court has directed the states to file compliance affidavits and detailed action plans before the next hearing scheduled for May 11, 2026.
Broader significance
The ruling underscores that environmental protection is integral to the right to life under Article 21 and signals a strong judicial push to tackle illegal mining networks that threaten ecology, governance, and human safety.
The court’s message was unequivocal: enforcement failure will no longer be tolerated where environmental destruction and criminality intersect.