Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on Kapil Sibal’s plea over anti-defection law

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response to a plea filed by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal questioning the interpretation of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution that allows lawmakers to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law by claiming a merger with another political party.
Issuing notice to the Centre, a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, however, observed if it is not an issue for the Parliament to deal with.
The plea contends that the current interpretation gives splinter groups room to avoid the anti-defection law by merging with other political parties.
Sibal, who is an independent Rajya Sabha member, submitted before the bench that the matter has consequences for polity as electoral majority can be turned into minority by resorting to mergers.
“Electoral verdict can be changed through this process. A majority can become minority and a minority can become majority,” he submitted while referring to the 2022 Goa defection matter which is pending before the top court.
In 2022, eight of 10 Congress MLAs in Goa, claiming to form two-third of the Congress legislature party, had declared a “merger” with BJP and sought protection under the Tenth Schedule.
Justice Narasimha said, “These are issues typically to be raised before the floor of the House.. If not, then at least before political parties. The Tenth Schedule is intended to regulate the mechanism between the legislators… What transpired in the working of the Tenth Schedule, we have been seeing enormous issues about the Tenth Schedule.”
Sibal submitted that the ruling side will not allow it to be decided.
The top court also is seized of a plea by the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision approving the merger of six of its MPs with the rival Shinde Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
On July 22, the bench of Justices Narasimha and Aradhe issued notice on the writ petition filed by Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Ganpat Sawant challenging what he claimed is “ex-facie unconstitutional, illegal, and perverse circular dated 18.07.2026…issued by the Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat…” recognising the merger. The court, however, did not grant any interim stay of the Speaker’s decision.