Supreme Court to hear Central Secretariat Library relocation matter Monday

Spread over four floors and an area of nearly 5,500 sq m, the CSL contains more than 8.5 lakh books, including rare books, official records and gazetteers. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of a news report on the lack of a relocation plan for the 150-year-old library in the Shastri Bhavan building, which is proposed to be demolished as part of the Central Vista revamp plan.

The matter, registered under the title “In Re: 135-Yr-Old Library 8.5 Lakh Books– And No Room In The New Central Vista Plan”, will be heard by a bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva on October 5.

On September 30, The Indian Express reported how when King George V announced the decision to shift the capital of British India from Calcutta to Delhi in 1911, the Central Secretariat Library (CSL), then known as the Imperial Secretariat Library, moved with it, finding its first home in the Old Secretariat Building in the Civil Lines area. After the British built a new seat of power around Raisina Hill, the library moved again, to the North Block and then to Shastri Bhawan, where it has remained since 1969.