After Express report, Supreme Court notice to Centre on Central Secretariat Library relocation

Spread over four floors and an area of nearly 5,500 sq m, the CSL contains more than 8.5 lakh books, including rare books, official records and gazetteers. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The Supreme Court on Monday sought an affidavit from the Centre detailing the area proposed to be allotted for housing the Central Secretariat Library, along with the actual layout plans.

The affidavit has to be filed within three weeks. The court will hear the matter next on November 16.

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