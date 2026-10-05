After Express report, Supreme Court notice to Centre on Central Secretariat Library relocation

The court will hear the matter next on November 16.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
1 min readUpdated: Oct 5, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Space for library provided in Central Vista plan: MinistrySpread over four floors and an area of nearly 5,500 sq m, the CSL contains more than 8.5 lakh books, including rare books, official records and gazetteers. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)
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The Supreme Court on Monday sought an affidavit from the Centre detailing the area proposed to be allotted for housing the Central Secretariat Library, along with the actual layout plans.

The affidavit has to be filed within three weeks. The court will hear the matter next on November 16.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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