‘Show some respect to books’: Court to Centre on plan to move heritage library

Underlining “an ad hoc approach” and asking authorities to “show some respect to books”, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to pause its plan to shift books out of the Central Secretariat Library in Shastri Bhawan till the next hearing on November 20. On the next hearing, the court will examine the government’s plan to shift the library to the under-construction Kartavya Bhavan-4.

The bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva is hearing a suo motu petition on the plans regarding the future of 8.5 lakh books in the 135-year-old library as Shastri Bhawan is revamped as part of the Central Vista redevelopment. This followed a September 30 report in The Indian Express, which said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Central Public Works Department are yet to find space for books in the heritage library.

“…need to show some respect to these books now. Those 2 lakh books already thrown to the winds,” Justice Kumar said. He was apparently referring to books from Tulsi Sadan Library on the National School of Drama campus, which has been closed since 2011 due to a metro station’s construction. The library’s books have been kept at a facility in R K Puram for 15 years now.

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Express report flagged library move

Taking note of The Indian Express report, the Supreme Court bench on October 5 sought from the Centre an affidavit with full details of the area which would be allotted for housing the library. In a counter affidavit filed on Monday, the government said that as part of the redevelopment plan, spaces for both Central Secretariat Library as well as Tulsi Sadan Library have been earmarked in the upcoming Kartavya Bhavan building.

“Under the proposed redevelopment, an area totalling approximately 5,583 sq. m., comprising 4,112 sq. m. on the Ground Floor and 1,471 sq. m. on the First Floor, in Kartavya Bhawan-4, on the existing footprint of Shastri Bhawan, has been earmarked for the permanent accommodation of the Central Secretariat Library (CSL) and Tulsi Sadar Library (TSL), as against the existing accommodation of approximately 5,209.58 sq. m. The construction work of Kartavya Bhawan-4 has been awarded to the executing agency and is scheduled for completion by December 2028.” the counter affidavit said.

The books from Central Secretariat Library will be shifted temporarily to the General Pool Office Accommodation in Netaji Nagar before being moved to Kartavya Bhavan-4, the government said. “The Central Secretariat Library (CSL) shall continue to function and shall be temporarily relocated. An area measuring approximately 3,890:45 sq. m. in General Pool Office Accommodation (GPOA), Block-2, Netaji Nagar, New Delhi, has been allotted for the temporary relocation and accommodation of the Central Secretariat Library (CSL), which presently occupies an area of approximately 4,144.08 sq. m. The proposed temporary accommodation is envisaged to have a storage capacity of approximately 6.25 lakh books. The shifting is proposed to be undertaken by November 2026,” the affidavit said.

Senior Advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan, the amicus curiae in the case, said a tender had been floated to shift the books from Central Secretariat Library to the temporary facility. She also said she had visited the storage facility where books from Tulsi Sadan Library had been kept and underlined the “atrocious condition” of the place.

The bench wondered if the government was in a hurry. “You are just in a hurry to get done with this. What are you planning to do with these books? There seems to be an ad hoc approach… this is some heritage. Basically, a heritage for us dating back to 1702. If you don’t want them, give it to some other country that will value them…”, Justice Kumar said.

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Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said, “This building (Shastri Bhawan) has to come down where it is existing today. And the new building will have a permanent location for this.” Justice Kumar then spoke of the need to “show respect” to the books. Bhati urged the bench to see the Central Secretariat Library and Tulsi Sadan Library matters separately. “Kindly don’t see both of them together is my respectful submission…”. The court, however, said they are on the same lines.