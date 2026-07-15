CBSE’s 3-language policy: Come to us if dismissed, we can reinstate, Supreme Court assures teachers

Learning a language never goes waste, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday as it sought to assure that it will protect teachers who may face action in case any problem arises with regard to implementation of the CBSE’s three-language policy.
“Come to us…If dismissed, we can reinstate,” said Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a three-judges bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana.
The bench was hearing petitions challenging the CBSE’s decision to implement the three-language policy for Class 9 students from the current academic session.
Appearing for a petitioner, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan told the bench that though CBSE had diluted some of the requirements for senior classes through a circular on June 29, some problems remained. He pointed out that as per National Education Policy (NEP), the policy was to be introduced from 2030 but CBSE had advanced it.
Senior Advocate Anand Grover for another petitioner said the CBSE’s circulars “are without authority of law. Only NCERT has authority, not CBSE. They are imposing languages without giving options.” He said, “No teachers, no books are available if I want to learn Punjabi instead of Sanskrit. As a child, I must have the opportunity to learn a language which will give me employment.”
Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan said the policy treated English as a non-native language.
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Justice Bagchi said, “Native Indian language may be seen as Indian indigenous language also. The notification is carrying ahead the constitutional goal of learning Hindi and other Indian languages. Nomenclature may require some relook. Spirit is very clear. Question is can India consider English as indigenous Indian language. At one point Parsi was language of this court, but is it there in the 8th schedule?”
Pointing out that there were still not enough teachers or textbooks to effectively implement the policy, Sankaranarayanan contended: “We went to the NCERT website a few minutes ago. Only three books…Children are being told to drop English and other foreign languages and take up native languages. They had said that by July 1 textbooks would be ready. Teachers have to be ready for 22 languages. This is damaging the status quo.”He sought a stay on the implementation but the bench did not grant any interim relief.
The court also issued notice on some fresh petitions challenging the policy.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati sought two weeks to respond. The court fixed the matter for hearing next on July 22.