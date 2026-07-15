CBSE’s 3-language policy: Come to us if dismissed, we can reinstate, Supreme Court assures teachers

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati sought two weeks to respond. The court fixed the matter for hearing next on July 22. (AI-generated image)

Learning a language never goes waste, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday as it sought to assure that it will protect teachers who may face action in case any problem arises with regard to implementation of the CBSE’s three-language policy.

“Come to us…If dismissed, we can reinstate,” said Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a three-judges bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana.

The bench was hearing petitions challenging the CBSE’s decision to implement the three-language policy for Class 9 students from the current academic session.

Appearing for a petitioner, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan told the bench that though CBSE had diluted some of the requirements for senior classes through a circular on June 29, some problems remained. He pointed out that as per National Education Policy (NEP), the policy was to be introduced from 2030 but CBSE had advanced it.