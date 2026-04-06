Supreme Court orders CBI probe into claims of awarding govt contracts to Arunachal CM Pema Khandu’s relatives

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations of awarding government contracts to companies linked to relatives of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria gave the probe agency 16 weeks to look into contracts awarded between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2025.

“CBI shall initiate a preliminary enquiry within 2 weeks. Preliminary enquiry and consequential investigation, if any, shall cover execution of public works contracts and work orders within the period January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2025,” the bench said.

The order came on PILs by Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa, which alleged that contracts and tenders worth over Rs 1,200 crore were awarded to firms linked to Khandu, his wife, and nephew.