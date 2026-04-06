Supreme Court orders CBI probe into claims of awarding govt contracts to Arunachal CM Pema Khandu’s relatives

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations of awarding government contracts to companies linked to relatives of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria gave the probe agency 16 weeks to look into contracts awarded between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2025.
“CBI shall initiate a preliminary enquiry within 2 weeks. Preliminary enquiry and consequential investigation, if any, shall cover execution of public works contracts and work orders within the period January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2025,” the bench said.
The order came on PILs by Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa, which alleged that contracts and tenders worth over Rs 1,200 crore were awarded to firms linked to Khandu, his wife, and nephew.
The pleas alleged favouritism in the award of contracts to Brand Eagles, the construction firm linked to CM Khandu’s wife Tsering Dolma, and to Alliance Trading Co., belonging to his nephew Tsering Tashi, and sought a CBI or Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter.
The Indian Express reported in December that four firms, two owned by CM Khandu’s wife Tsering Dolma, and one each by his brother Tashi Khandu and sister-in-law Nima Drema, were awarded 146 work contracts worth Rs 383.74 crore by the state government in Tawang district alone between 2012 and 2023, as per an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court.
Of this, 59 contracts worth Rs 16.83 crore were awarded directly through work orders without a tender being floated. At least 11 of these work orders exceeded the Rs 50 lakh limit set in 2020 for contracts issued without tenders, which was meant to promote local professionals and entrepreneurs in the state.
The contracts were for the construction or maintenance of roads, bridges, drains, irrigation channels, power lines, retaining walls, community halls, cultural centres, residential quarters, office and commercial buildings, tourism facilities, a war memorial, etc.