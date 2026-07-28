Supreme Court slams CBI, Delhi Police EOW over pace of probe against Indiabulls promoters

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the CBI and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police over the lack of progress in investigation into allegations of round-tripping of funds, violations of the Companies Act, and siphoning of funds against the promoters of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL), now known as Sammaan Capital Limited.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant initially proposed to summon the heads of the investigating agencies but did not do so after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju assured it that a status report will be filed.

“Owing to the negligence of CBI and EOW Delhi in not even filing a status report, and total failure to apprise this Court about steps taken for registration of RC (regular case) or investigation, we would have summoned the heads of these agencies but for the persuasion of ASG Raju, who assures that needful will be done and status report filed…”, the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said in its order.