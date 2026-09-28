Supreme Court cancels Sena corporator’s bail in Thane doctors’ assault case

The court also noted a similar incident involving the same political party after the incident allegedly involving Mhatre. (Express File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday cancelled the bail of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre, accused of allegedly assaulting doctors and staff at a municipal body-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane, and gave him three days to surrender.

“The message should go out loud and clear that the medical fraternity cannot be touched. They serve people and cannot be attacked in this manner, ” a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said.

The bench pointed out that Mhatre had faced cases even before and this was his 19th matter.

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Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, who appeared for Mhatre, however, said the cases were politically motivated and that he had already been acquitted in 18 of them.