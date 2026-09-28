Supreme Court cancels Sena corporator’s bail in Thane doctors’ assault case

The Supreme Court Monday cancelled the bail of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre, accused of allegedly assaulting doctors and staff at a municipal body-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane, and gave him three days to surrender.
“The message should go out loud and clear that the medical fraternity cannot be touched. They serve people and cannot be attacked in this manner, ” a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said.
The bench pointed out that Mhatre had faced cases even before and this was his 19th matter.
Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, who appeared for Mhatre, however, said the cases were politically motivated and that he had already been acquitted in 18 of them.
The court also noted a similar incident involving the same political party after the incident allegedly involving Mhatre. The reference was to the alleged assault on staff of a Palghar hospital over the treatment of a 19-year-old man injured while participating in a Dahi Handi celebration.
The Maharashtra Police had booked 17 Shiv Sena workers in connection with the incident.
On July 6, Mhatre and others allegedly assaulted three doctors after they advised that a pregnant woman be shifted from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC)-run Dombivli Municipal Shastri Nagar Hospital, where all NICU beds were occupied. The police arrested him two days after the incident.
Although a Sessions Court granted him bail on July 14, the Bombay High Court took note of the matter and stayed the order on July 18. Subsequently, the High Court lifted the stay on August 7 and granted bail to him and three others after imposing stringent conditions.