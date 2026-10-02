Supreme Court cancels meeting with Parliament panel on simultaneous polls

The court said the proposed amendment could face judicial review, making an administrative-side discussion “not expedient or desirable”.

Written by: Apurva Vishwanath
1 min readUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 02:39 PM IST
The SC informed the department on October 1 that senior judges had discussed the proposal and the meeting was cancelled.The SC informed the department on October 1 that senior judges had discussed the proposal and the meeting was cancelled.
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The Supreme Court has cancelled a proposed October 6 meeting between the Chief Justice of India and other judges and the parliamentary panel examining the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, on simultaneous elections.

In a communication to the panel, the SC said the proposed amendment could become a subject of judicial review and it was therefore “not expedient or desirable” to discuss it on the administrative side.

The meeting was sought as an “informal interaction” by the poll panel and was described as a “Local Study Visit”. The request, made on September 28, was routed through the Department of Legislative Affairs. The SC informed the department on October 1 that senior judges had discussed the proposal and the meeting was cancelled.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Apurva Vishwanath
Apurva Vishwanath
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Apurva Vishwanath is the National Legal Editor at The Indian Express, where she leads the organization’s coverage of the Indian judiciary, constitutional law, and public policy. A law graduate with a B.A., LL.B (Hons) from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Apurva brings over a decade of specialized experience to her reporting. She is an authority on judicial appointments and the Supreme Court Collegium, providing critical analysis of the country’s legal landscape. Before joining The Indian Express in 2019, she honed her expertise at The Print and Mint. Follow her insights on the intersection of law and governance on Twitter ... Read More

 

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