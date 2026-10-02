Supreme Court cancels meeting with Parliament panel on simultaneous polls

The SC informed the department on October 1 that senior judges had discussed the proposal and the meeting was cancelled.

The Supreme Court has cancelled a proposed October 6 meeting between the Chief Justice of India and other judges and the parliamentary panel examining the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, on simultaneous elections.

In a communication to the panel, the SC said the proposed amendment could become a subject of judicial review and it was therefore “not expedient or desirable” to discuss it on the administrative side.

The meeting was sought as an “informal interaction” by the poll panel and was described as a “Local Study Visit”. The request, made on September 28, was routed through the Department of Legislative Affairs. The SC informed the department on October 1 that senior judges had discussed the proposal and the meeting was cancelled.