Supreme Court cancels bail of ex-JD(U) leader Anant Singh in murder case, asks him to surrender

The Supreme Court directed the Bihar Police to complete investigation in Dularchand Yadav murder case within four months.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 30, 2026 11:56 AM IST
Anant Singh is an MLA from Mokama. (Photo: ANI)Anant Singh is an MLA from Mokama. (Photo: ANI/AI enhanced)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Friday cancelled the bail granted to expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh in connection with Dularchand Yadav murder case. The Mokama MLA has been asked to surrender by December 1.

Singh, an MLA from Mokama constituency in Bihar, was earlier arrested in the case for allegedly orchestrating the killing of in October 2025. He was granted bail by the Patna High Court in March this year.

The apex court has also directed the Bihar Police to complete investigation within four months.

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) expelled Singh and his wife, Neelam Devi for six years over alleged anti-party activities.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments