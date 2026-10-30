Supreme Court cancels bail of ex-JD(U) leader Anant Singh in murder case, asks him to surrender

The Supreme Court on Friday cancelled the bail granted to expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh in connection with Dularchand Yadav murder case. The Mokama MLA has been asked to surrender by December 1.

Singh, an MLA from Mokama constituency in Bihar, was earlier arrested in the case for allegedly orchestrating the killing of in October 2025. He was granted bail by the Patna High Court in March this year.

The apex court has also directed the Bihar Police to complete investigation within four months.

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) expelled Singh and his wife, Neelam Devi for six years over alleged anti-party activities.