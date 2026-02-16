9 hidden FIRs, fake LLB: Why Supreme Court cancelled bail of ‘advocate’ in fake degree racket case

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court recently cancelled the bail granted to an accused allegedly involved in a multi-state fake law degree racket, and issued strong directions mandating full and truthful disclosure in bail applications.
Justice R Mahadevan was hearing a criminal appeal filed by one Zeba Khan opposing the grant of bail by the Allahabad High Court to her brother-in-law, Mazahar Khan, and set aside the high court’s order.
Justice R Mahadevan was hearing the criminal appeal on February 11.
“The allegations against respondent number 2 (Mazahar Khan) are thus not confined to an isolated instance of forgery but prima facie disclose systematic and organised course of conduct involving the fabrication, procurement and use of forged educational qualifications, particularly law degrees, which has a direct bearing on the integrity of the legal profession and the administration of justice,” the Supreme Court said on February 11.
Where the bail order suffers from perversity, illegality, or non-consideration of relevant factors such as the gravity of the offence, impact on society, or criminal antecedents, interference is fully justified.
The power to grant bail, though discretionary, is subject to judicial discipline and appellate oversight.
While personal liberty remains a cherished constitutional value, a bail order is liable to be interfered with, where the exercise of discretion is perverse, illegal, or manifestly unjustified.
Interference is warranted wherever it is founded on irrelevant or extraneous considerations or where material and relevant factors bearing on the grant of bail have been ignored.
Accordingly, where a bail order is demonstrated to be legally untenable or fundamentally perverse, interference by the appellate court is not an exception, but a judicial imperative.
Rather, it subserves the rule of law by ensuring that discretionary relief is granted in conformity with settled legal standards.
The administration of criminal justice is not undermined by arbitrary or capricious orders.
While personal liberty occupies a position of high constitutional value, an order granting bail does not enjoy immunity from appellate scrutiny where it is shown to be arbitrary, perverse, or passed in disregard of material considerations.
The discretion to grant bail, though wide, is structured by well-settled legal principles and is neither uncanalised nor unfettered.
“Uncanalised” refers to the granting of uncontrolled, unguided, or arbitrary power/discretion to an authority, often violating constitutional principles of fairness, equality, and the rule of law.
An order granting bail is liable to be interfered with where it reveals reliance on irrelevant considerations, ignores relevant material, or suffers from perversity without the necessity of waiting for supervening circumstances.
However, in a communication dated August 10, 2024, the university informed authorities that the institution was not affiliated to it and that no such marksheet had ever been issued.
During investigation, Sarvodaya Vidyapeeth Mahavidyalaya also clarified that it did not offer any LLB course.
The prosecution further alleged that the accused had not only used the forged degree to project himself as a qualified advocate, but had also appeared before courts and secured enrolment with the State Bar Council and membership of the Supreme Court Bar Association.
The allegations extended beyond personal use, suggesting that he was involved in facilitating forged degrees for others as part of a systematic enterprise.
The complainant had also sought transfer of the investigation to a specialised agency, citing the alleged larger fake degree racket.
However, the Supreme Court declined this request, noting that the investigation had already been completed, a chargesheet filed on May 14, 2025, and cognisance taken by the trial court on May 26, 2025.
The Supreme Court reiterated that transfer of investigation after filing of the chargesheet is permissible only in rare and exceptional circumstances, such as demonstrated bias or involvement of high-ranking officials, which were not established here.
