9 hidden FIRs, fake LLB: Why Supreme Court cancelled bail of ‘advocate’ in fake degree racket case

Noting a disturbing trend of accused persons suppressing material facts to secure discretionary relief, the Supreme Court laid down certain guiding principles. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court recently cancelled the bail granted to an accused allegedly involved in a multi-state fake law degree racket, and issued strong directions mandating full and truthful disclosure in bail applications.

Justice R Mahadevan was hearing a criminal appeal filed by one Zeba Khan opposing the grant of bail by the Allahabad High Court to her brother-in-law, Mazahar Khan, and set aside the high court’s order.

Justice R Mahadevan was hearing the criminal appeal on February 11. Justice R Mahadevan was hearing the criminal appeal on February 11.

“The allegations against respondent number 2 (Mazahar Khan) are thus not confined to an isolated instance of forgery but prima facie disclose systematic and organised course of conduct involving the fabrication, procurement and use of forged educational qualifications, particularly law degrees, which has a direct bearing on the integrity of the legal profession and the administration of justice,” the Supreme Court said on February 11.