FIRs against Samay Raina over YouTube show cancelled by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed all FIRs against comedian Samay Raina and four others that had been filed over controversial and insensitive remarks – concerning persons with disabilities – made on stand-up comedy show India’s Got Latent.

The four others are Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Tanwar.

The FIRs against all five were dropped after the Chief Justice Surya Kant-led bench noted they had made efforts to spread awareness about treating such persons with dignity.

Accordingly, all cases against them were ordered to be dropped.

Last month the court had also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the comedians for failing to comply with its directions.