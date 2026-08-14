FIRs against Samay Raina over YouTube show cancelled by Supreme Court

Supreme Court cancels all FIRs against Samay Raina, others over YouTube show comments on people with disabilities.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
2 min readUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 03:31 PM IST
FIRs against Samay Raina over YouTube show cancelled by Supreme CourtFIRs against Samay Raina over YouTube show cancelled by Supreme Court. (File Photo)
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The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed all FIRs against comedian Samay Raina and four others that had been filed over controversial and insensitive remarks – concerning persons with disabilities – made on stand-up comedy show India’s Got Latent.

The four others are Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Tanwar.

The FIRs against all five were dropped after the Chief Justice Surya Kant-led bench noted they had made efforts to spread awareness about treating such persons with dignity.

Accordingly, all cases against them were ordered to be dropped.

Last month the court had also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the comedians for failing to comply with its directions.

‘Apologise, unconditionally’: Supreme Court

In August last year the court ordered Raina – who hosts the show, India’s Got Latent – and his co-comedians to make an unconditional apology for their remarks.

The court had warned Raina of strict consequences as it told him to “go apolgoise on your podcasts, etc… then tell us about the cost/penalty you are willing to bear.”

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Recap | ‘Samay Raina, others must apologise publicly for ridiculing disabled persons: Supreme Court

Chief Justice Kant said, “The degree of repentance should be higher than the degree of offending, it’s like purging contempt”.

What was the case about?

The court was hearing a petition by SMA Cure Foundation accusing them of making insensitive jokes about persons with disabilities. The ‘jokes’ were made in a show aired in November.

The court had on May 5 summoned five influencers and stand-up comedians, including Raina, over the derogatory remarks, and said speech demeaning any group would invite fierce scrutiny.

The comedian was ordered to host fundraisers on his platform for specially-abled individuals and others who have inspiring stories.

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This particular case came on the heels of a controversy allegedly involving YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia over other objectionable remarks on India’s Got Latent.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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