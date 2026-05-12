‘Authority must be free’: Supreme Court reverses order shielding Canara Bank manager from dismissal

The bank manager’s counsel defended the high court judgment and submitted that the doctrine of proportionality had to be kept in mind while imposing punishment. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has held that courts exercising judicial review should ordinarily refrain from dictating the nature of punishment to be imposed in disciplinary proceedings, setting aside a Calcutta High Court direction that barred Canara Bank from dismissing or removing a former manager from service.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing a civil appeal filed by Canara Bank against a 2025 judgment of the Calcutta High Court in the case concerning a former bank manager who had challenged disciplinary proceedings culminating in his dismissal from service.

Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma took exception to the high court’s direction restraining the authority from removing the manager. Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma took exception to the high court’s direction restraining the authority from removing the manager.

“Law is well settled that courts should observe restraint while interdicting orders of punishment and that, in exercise of judicial review, no court ought to ordinarily interfere with the punishment imposed by the disciplinary authority or substitute its own judgment therefor,” the Supreme Court said on May 10.