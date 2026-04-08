Supreme Court: Borrowers can’t seek personal hearing before account declared ‘fraud’

The court was hearing appeals by SBI and BoI challenging various HC rulings which asked banks to grant borrowers personal hearing before classifying their accounts as “fraud” and to provide the entire forensic audit report.

IN A significant decision, the Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that account holders/ borrowers have no legal right to a personal/ oral hearing before the account is declared or classified as “fraud” by the bank as per the RBI’s “Master Directions”.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan said: “We are persuaded to accept the stand of the RBI that the procedure of issuing a show-cause notice, furnishing of the evidentiary material, eliciting a reply and the obligation to pass a reasoned order will meet the requirements of fairness and also thwart miscarriage of justice.”

Justice Viswanathan, writing for the bench, said: “The RBI considering the fact that frauds in accounts are of various hues has opined that granting a right of personal hearing to each and every borrower would be practically inexpedient considering a large volume of cases that have already arisen.”