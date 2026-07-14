‘Sensitive matters’: Supreme Court declines interim stay on Bhojshala order

The medieval structure in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar has long been the subject of competing claims. (IFile Photo/ Wikimedia Commons)

The Supreme Court Tuesday declined to stay a Madhya Pradesh High Court order holding the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi, but directed that Muslim worshippers be provided an alternative space for Friday prayers until it examines the dispute in detail.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said it will fix the matter for final hearing after 2 or 3 weeks.

“Meanwhile… without prejudice to the rights of both sides, it is directed that a separate open space adjacent/near the subject premises may be provided to the appellant and other members of the Muslim community for offering namaz on Friday between 1-3 pm. It shall be ensured that no disturbance is caused to both sides in the performance of religious rites. The arrangement shall be ad-hoc in nature and subject to the final outcome of the appeal,” the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said.