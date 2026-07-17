Supreme Court extends Bengaluru civic polls deadline, directs GBA elections in December

The election to the Greater Bengaluru Authority was last held in 2015, and the tenure of the elected representatives ended in 2020. (Representational image)

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted extension of time for conducting elections to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) comprising five municipal corporations in view of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and directed that it be held in December.

The court had earlier extended the time for the civic body elections from June 30 to August 31.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Surya Kant took note of submissions that the final electoral rolls will be published after the SIR exercise in November.

Accordingly, the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said in its order, “it is directed that the elections to all five municipal corporations in all circumstances, be held in December 2026.”