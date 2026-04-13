‘Robust appellate process needed’: Supreme Court to EC over voter deletions in Bengal

Underlining the need to ensure that the “due process” is followed in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, the Supreme Court said Monday there is a need for a “robust appellate process” for voters who have been kept out of the electoral rolls on the grounds of logical discrepancies.

The bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was hearing a plea by some petitioners who said their appeals against exclusion from the voters’ list were pending before the Appellate Tribunals and sought to extend the April 9 deadline on which the list was frozen.

“We need to have a robust appellate process… Somewhere we are getting blinded by the dust and fury of an impending election,” Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who was part of a two-judge bench, said.

However, the bench refused to interfere and said they should pursue it with the Appellate Tribunals.

The counsel for the petitioners contended that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is not cooperating in speeding up the hearing.

Citing Bihar

Justice Bagchi then remarked that ECI had deviated from the process followed in Bihar. He said that during the Bihar SIR, ECI’s stand was that those listed in the 2002 voters list need not produce any new documents to validate their identity.

“The submission of the ECI (during Bihar SIR) was unequivocal. A person in the 2002 electoral roll does not require to give anything,” the judge said.

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Appearing for the poll body, Senior Advocate D S Naidu said it is still the same except that they have to authenticate that they are the same person.

“He need not prove anything further. Only that he is the same person. For that purpose, we have 2 columns: one that reflects the 2002 name and one that reflects the current credentials. If they match, automatically sync. In most cases, unfortunately, they have not taken care to put the correct particulars and have invited the trouble,” Naidu said.

Justice Bagchi said, “If that is so, we will examine the written submissions…in the Bihar SIR case. It is very clear, it is not that the electorate has to upload documents, no.”

Naidu said, “No document is needed, provided you are there.”

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“Now you are deviating from your original arguments,” said Justice Bagchi.

‘We need to protect the due process rights’

Intervening, CJI Kant said, “You (ECI) are only trying to say that somebody, say today, how have you excluded my name, I am there in the 2002 list. You are saying that if you were there in 2002, you are welcome, but in 2002, your name was XYZ; today, you are claiming XYL. Therefore, the problem is arising.”

“Exactly. That’s the only discrepancy. Had they filled out the forms carefully and stated that it’s the same person, they would have been automatically allowed. What they have said is their alias name… It’s a ministerial job of filling up the names correctly,” said Naidu.

Justice Bagchi said, “When you bring in this logical discrepancy, it actually invokes your constitutional powers…What you rely on is Section 22 of The Representation of the People Act, which is a suo motu enquiry. And when you hold a suo motu enquiry…it requires a hearing upon notice. In this situation, what happened was that there was no hearing given; it was only a verification.”

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He added, “Why we wanted the appellate tribunal…We need to protect the due process rights…We are not on the end justifying the means, we are on the means subjecting themselves to the reasonableness and fairness”.

Justice Bagchi also said, “If 10 per cent of the electorate does not vote and the winning margin is more than 10 per cent… What will happen? Suppose the margin is 2 per cent and 15 per cent of the electorate who are mapped could not vote, then maybe, we are not expressing any opinion, but we would definitely have to apply our minds. Please keep this in mind that the concern of a vigilant voter whose name is correctly or incorrectly in the list is not in our minds”.

Underlining that the Appellate Tribunals must hear the appeals on “principles of inclusion”, Justice Bagchi added that the “right to vote in a country you were born in is not only constitutional but sentimental”. “It is like you are a part of democracy and help in electing a government,” he added.