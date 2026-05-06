Fake judgments, AI ‘hallucinations’: Supreme Court asks Bar Council of India to probe risks of artificial intelligence

The Supreme Court expressed concern over the absence of sovereign large language models and the possibility of “hallucinations” in AI-generated content. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Bar Council of India to set up a committee of experts, including specialists from relevant fields, to examine concerns surrounding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in court proceedings.

Amicus curiae Shyam Divan informed the bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe that the Supreme Court’s Centre for Research and Planning has already prepared a white paper on the use of artificial intelligence in the judiciary, containing recommendations and guidelines.

The matter has now been listed for further hearing on May 26.

Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe of the Supreme Court said that the BCI committee should prepare and submit a report on the issue. (Image enhanced using AI) Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe of the Supreme Court said that the BCI committee should prepare and submit a report on the issue. (Image enhanced using AI)

Prepare report

During Wednesday’s hearing, the bench stressed the need for accountability and integrity in judicial proceedings.

The judges remarked that parties cannot rely on AI-generated material and later escape responsibility by offering an apology.

The court also noted that similar concerns arise when judges themselves rely on research that leads them to cite non-existent judgments, and questioned where accountability would lie in such situations.

The bench expressed concern over the absence of sovereign large language models (LLMs) and the possibility of “hallucinations” in AI-generated content.

At the same time, the top court clarified that it was not attempting to ban or discourage the use of artificial intelligence.

Senior Advocate Divan said the document could serve as a starting point for the court while it considers possible directions in the matter.

The direction came in a case where a trial court had relied on judgments that did not actually exist and were allegedly generated using AI.

The bench said the committee should prepare and submit a report on the issue. However, the court clarified that it was not passing any formal order at this stage.

Attorney General R Venkataramani told the Supreme Court that he would consult the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology before presenting his views on the issue.

told the Supreme Court that he would consult the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology before presenting his views on the issue. The court again observed that the issue is aggravated by the absence of sovereign large language models and the use of open-source algorithms, where hallucinations may become inevitable.

It also added that the intention is not to prevent the use of AI but to address the associated risks.

Background

The matter arose from a special leave petition (SLP) challenging a trial court order in a suit for an injunction.