‘Bastard not obscene’: Supreme Court alters conviction in 2014 fatal assault case

Hearing criminal appeals challenging a 2019 Madras High Court verdict in connection with the assault, the Supreme Court, however, upheld the charge of culpable homicide.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 8, 2026 11:26 AM IST
supreme court bastard profanity obscenity rulingThe Supreme Court judgment provides important clarity on the scope of obscenity laws in India, distinguishing between offensive speech and criminal conduct. (Image generated using AI)
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Supreme Court news: A heated family fight, a single abusive word – “bastard” – and a fatal blow have led to a key ruling by the Supreme Court.

Drawing a sharp line between vulgarity and criminal obscenity, the top court has made it clear that calling someone a “bastard” may be offensive, but it does not amount to an offence of obscenity under Section 294(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). At the same time, the Supreme Court upheld the charge of culpable homicide for the fatal attack during the same dispute.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra were hearing criminal appeals challenging a 2019 Madras High Court verdict in connection with the 2014 assault, and set aside convictions for obscene utterances.

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“Mere use of the word ‘bastard’, by itself, is not sufficient to arouse the prurient interest of a person. More so, when such words are commonly used in the modern era during heated conversations. We are, therefore, of the view that conviction of the appellants for offence punishable under Section 294(b) IPC is not sustainable and is hereby set aside,” the Supreme Court said on April 6.

Background

The case arose from a violent altercation on September 20, 2014, between close relatives over a long-standing boundary dispute in Tamil Nadu. During the confrontation, one of the accused allegedly struck a man on the head with a wooden log, leading to his death.

Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra supreme court bastard Setting aside convictions under IPC Section 294(b), Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra drew a nuanced distinction between the roles of the accused.

‘Bastard’ not obscene, court clarifies

Rejecting the prosecution’s argument, the Supreme Court held that the word “bastard,” though abusive, does not by itself satisfy the legal definition of obscenity.

Relying on prior precedents, the apex court clarified that obscenity under criminal law must relate to sexually explicit or morally depraving content, not merely vulgar or offensive language.

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The central issue before the Supreme Court was whether the use of the word “bastard” during a property dispute could attract the offence of obscenity under IPC Section 294(b), alongside examining the extent of criminal liability of the accused for a fatal assault during the same incident.

IPC Section 294(b) says that whoever, to the annoyance of others, sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both.

Convictions reworked

While setting aside convictions under Section 294(b), the top court drew a nuanced distinction between the roles of the accused:

  • Senthil (A-1): His conviction for culpable homicide with common intention was overturned. The Supreme Court found no evidence that he shared an intent to cause fatal injury. However, his conviction for causing hurt with a weapon was upheld, with the sentence reduced to the period already undergone.
  • Sivakumar (A-2): The court upheld his conviction for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under IPC Section 304 Part II, noting that he delivered the fatal head blow. However, his sentence was reduced from five years to three years, considering the circumstances of the incident.

Heat of moment, not premeditation

A key factor in the sentencing was the Supreme Court’s finding that the incident occurred in the “heat of the moment” during a family dispute, with no premeditated intent. The weapon used a wooden log was picked up from the spot, reinforcing the absence of planning.

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The bench noted that only a single blow caused the fatal injury, further supporting the conclusion that the act, while culpable, did not amount to murder.

“The incident is of the year 2014 and was preceded by an altercation between neighbours, who are close relatives, arising from a boundary dispute, and injury was not caused by using a dangerous weapon, but by a log lying on the spot, and only a solitary blow was inflicted in the heat of the moment,” the court noted.

Significance of the ruling

The judgment provides important clarity on the scope of obscenity laws in India, distinguishing between offensive speech and criminal conduct. By ruling that profanity alone does not constitute obscenity, the Supreme Court has narrowed the misuse of IPC Section 294 in cases involving verbal abuse.

At the same time, the decision underscores that even spontaneous acts of violence can attract serious criminal liability when they result in death though sentencing may reflect the absence of intent and surrounding circumstances.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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