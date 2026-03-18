Supreme Court slams ‘hooliganism’ by lawyers, grants bail to toll workers, transfers trial to Delhi

The legal profession, which was once regarded as a noble profession, has clearly been tainted and tarnished by the acts of hooliganism, the Supreme Court lamented. (Image generated using AI)

The Supreme Court has come down heavily on members of the Bar in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district for ‘hooliganism’ as they indulged in violence and obstructing legal representation, even as it granted bail to toll plaza employees accused of assault and transferred their trial to Delhi to ensure a fair hearing.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea of toll plaza employees seeking bail alleging that they were denied legal representation.

The petitioners are contractual employees of a private company who were posted for toll collection duty at the Gotona Bara Toll Plaza on the Lucknow-Sultanpur Highway, in district Barabanki, Uttar

Pradesh.