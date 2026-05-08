‘Very disturbing’: Supreme Court grants bail to Odisha life term convict not once released for 22 years

Granting bail to a murder convict who was sentenced to life imprisonment but remained incarcerated for 22 years without being released even once, the Supreme Court on Thursday termed “very disturbing” the Odisha High Court rejecting his appeal on grounds of delay.

Granting bail to Arjun Jani alias Tuntun, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan said, “We are convinced that we should release the petitioner on bail in the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case.” The court asked the petitioner to submit a personal bond of Rs 10,000 to the jail superintendent.

The court also asked the District Legal Services Authority, Koraput, to help him in preparing an appropriate representation, seeking remission of sentence in accordance with the remission policy prevailing at the time of the commission of the offence or which is beneficial to him.