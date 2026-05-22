Supreme Court flags major lapse by Chhattisgarh High Court: Why a minor just got bail in narcotics case

The Supreme Court took note of the petitioner’s background while arriving at its conclusion that a case for bail had been made out. (AI-generated image)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has granted bail to a minor accused in a narcotics case, holding that both the Juvenile Justice Board and the Chhattisgarh High Court had failed to undertake the objective assessment required under the Juvenile Justice Act before denying him relief.

A bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and Vijay Bishnoi was hearing a special leave petition challenging the March 12, 2026, order of the Chhattisgarh High Court, which had upheld the denial of bail to the juvenile.

“We are not satisfied with the reasons adduced for denial of bail,” the Supreme Court bench said on May 21, adding that “there is no objective assessment of the parameters required under the proviso to Section 12 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.”