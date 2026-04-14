Supreme Court grants bail to Jharkhand ex-minister Anosh Ekka in Rs 57 crore disproportionate assets case

The Supreme Court also suspended Anosh Ekka’s seven-year sentence in the 2008 case involving allegations of amassing disproportionate assets during his tenure as Jharkhand minister.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
3 min readNew DelhiApr 14, 2026 10:24 AM IST
former Jharkhand Minister Anosh Ekka bail land acquisition case cbi investigation.jpgThe prosecution alleged that Anosh Ekka utilised construction firms as a front to legalise wealth and bypass the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act to acquire large tracts of tribal land in his wife’s name. (Image generated using AI)
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Supreme Court news: Setting aside an order of the Jharkhand High Court, the Supreme Court granted bail and suspended the seven-year sentence of former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka in a case allegedly involving disproportionate assets and the illegal acquisition of tribal lands.

A division bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea by Ekka, who challenged his sentence.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta supreme court Justices Vikram Nath and Sundeep Mehta found that many of the allegations in the present case and an earlier case appear to be overlapping.

“The bail is subject to the condition that the appellant files an undertaking before the trial Court within 7 days of his release, stating that he shall assist in the process of restoration of the tribal land to its original status as and when required,” the Supreme Court said on April 13.

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Assets, illegal land acquisition

  • The case originated from a First Information Report (FIR) lodged in 2008 by the Vigilance Bureau, which was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging that Ekka amassed assets worth approximately Rs 57.01 crore during his tenure as a minister.
  • The prosecution alleged that Ekka utilised construction companies as a front to legalise wealth and bypass the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act to acquire large tracts of tribal land in his wife’s name through fraudulent affidavits and collusion with public officials.
  • On August 30, 2025, a trial court sentenced Ekka to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
  • Ekka challenged this conviction in the Jharkhand High Court, which denied his plea for the suspension of sentence in December 2025.
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Court’s findings

  • A perusal of the material available on record would indicate that two split chargesheets were filed against the petitioner, the Supreme Court noted.
  • Many of the allegations in the present case and the earlier case appear to be overlapping.
  • In the previous case, the appellant had remained in custody for more than four years, after which, the Supreme Court suspended the sentences and released him on bail.
  • A fervent contention has been raised on behalf of the appellant that two separate prosecutions were impermissible because the allegations in both cases overlap.
  • The high court will have to go into this aspect of the case while deciding the pending appeals, the Supreme Court stated.
  • However, the fact remains that the appellant has also undergone more than 10 months of custodial incarceration in the present case.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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