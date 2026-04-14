Supreme Court grants bail to Jharkhand ex-minister Anosh Ekka in Rs 57 crore disproportionate assets case

The prosecution alleged that Anosh Ekka utilised construction firms as a front to legalise wealth and bypass the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act to acquire large tracts of tribal land in his wife’s name. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: Setting aside an order of the Jharkhand High Court, the Supreme Court granted bail and suspended the seven-year sentence of former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka in a case allegedly involving disproportionate assets and the illegal acquisition of tribal lands.

A division bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea by Ekka, who challenged his sentence.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sundeep Mehta found that many of the allegations in the present case and an earlier case appear to be overlapping. Justices Vikram Nath and Sundeep Mehta found that many of the allegations in the present case and an earlier case appear to be overlapping.

“The bail is subject to the condition that the appellant files an undertaking before the trial Court within 7 days of his release, stating that he shall assist in the process of restoration of the tribal land to its original status as and when required,” the Supreme Court said on April 13.