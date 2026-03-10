Supreme Court grants bail to father of accused in Pune Porsche crash case

The court noted that the father had been in jail for 22 months and that the other accused in the case had already been granted the relief. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to the father of the minor (now an adult) allegedly involved in the May 19, 2024, Pune Porsche accident case that resulted in the death of two young software engineers.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that the accused be granted bail subject to terms and conditions to be decided by the trial court. The court noted that the father had been in jail for 22 months and that the other accused in the case had already been granted the relief.

The bench asked the father not to make any attempt to contact the witnesses either directly or indirectly, and added that “any violation of the conditions shall entitle the state to seek cancellation of the bail”. The court also asked the trial court to conclude the trial at the earliest.