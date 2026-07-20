‘Don’t play politics’: Supreme Court on Ram Temple donation theft case

The Supreme Court Monday asked petitioners who approached it seeking a probe into the allegations of donation theft at Ram Temple in Ayodhya not to “politicise” the issue, stressing that the matter requires a fair and impartial investigation under criminal law.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing a clutch of petitions seeking its intervention in connection with the alleged theft at Ram Temple.

“We are only putting a word of caution. Don’t play any politics. The courts are not meant for that. Don’t politicise the issue. It is a simple, prima facie case of the commission of an offence under the penal law. It must be investigated in a fair, impartial manner. Investigation must be taken to a logical conclusion,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said.

The bench also issued a word of caution to fresh petitioners who sought to be parties to the matter. “When we have already taken cognisance of the matter, when we are monitoring, is it necessary for everyone to come to court?” it asked.

It said it will go through the report filed by the Uttar Pradesh Government and pass necessary directions on July 27.

Second SIT

While hearing the matter on July 13, the Supreme Court sought a report from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the UP government.

On Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the report has been filed. “The state police are investigating… they have found that a cognizable offence was made out. I can’t divulge much as it is an ongoing investigation,” Mehta said.

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When the court asked whether the same SIT was investigating the FIRs, Mehta said it wasn’t and added that the investigation was being carried out by the police under the supervision of the superintendent of police.

Hinting at the need for an SIT to probe the matter, the bench asked Mehta to take instructions on whether the same office that was part of the earlier SIT can head the team to be set up to investigate the offences as well.

“Let there be an SIT, which can be headed by this officer… See if the SIT can be reconstituted with this officer to head as he had prima facie knowledge of what happened. Meanwhile, we will go through this report and whatever additional directions need to be issued, we will do that,” the CJI said.

Mehta said he will take instructions.

‘State and Trust must give account’

Appearing for some petitioners, Senior Advocate Devadutt Kamat said when the Ram Temple was being built, the Trust “sought funds from every devotee and from every corner of India and receipts were taken”.

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“Ultimately, the money has not reached the temple,” Kamat said.

He suggested that all the receipts be disclosed on a website. “Let people know whether their money has reached.”

However, the bench said there may be records that account for them.

Kamat said devotees have also given gold, silver, and other valuables. “The state and Trust must give account that this has come… Today, there are reports that these have completely vanished”.

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The bench, however, did not seem to agree on the suggestion and said there might even be false claims.

“We will have to be very practical in certain aspects. People will start coming and say I have donated diamonds and where it was,” the CJI said.

Kamat said he is referring to cases where receipts were given.

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Mehta said they will do everything to ensure a fair, impartial and neutral investigation.

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Another counsel urged the court to ask the state to upload the FIR on the designated portal.

To which CJI Kant said, “We will go through this report and then take a decision”.

In response to the petitioners’ submission that evidence such as CCTV recordings must be preserved, Mehta said, “They are being preserved.”