Supreme Court asks academy to form panel for norms on judges’ approach

It added that “these recommendations shall be in the form of ‘draft guidelines for the approach of judges and the judicial system when dealing with cases of sexual offences and other similarly sensitive occurrences involving vulnerable victims, complainants, and/or witnesses’.”

The Supreme Court has asked the Director of National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, Justice Aniruddha Bose, to constitute a “committee of experts” to prepare a comprehensive report on developing “guidelines to inculcate sensitivity and compassion into judges and judicial processes in the context of sexual offences and other vulnerable cases”.

A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria said the committee “shall consider the previous measures undertaken, whether on the judicial side or the administrative side, to achieve such goals, as well as the varying results seen on the ground through the implementation of such measures”.