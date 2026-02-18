Supreme Court asks academy to form panel for norms on judges’ approach

As per the February 10 order which was made available Monday, the committee of experts “shall be presided over by Justice Bose as chairperson and shall comprise four other domain experts”.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 05:14 AM IST
Supreme Court, norms on judges’ approach, National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, Justice Aniruddha Bose, CJI Surya Kant, Indian express news, current affairsIt added that “these recommendations shall be in the form of ‘draft guidelines for the approach of judges and the judicial system when dealing with cases of sexual offences and other similarly sensitive occurrences involving vulnerable victims, complainants, and/or witnesses’.”
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court has asked the Director of National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, Justice Aniruddha Bose, to constitute a “committee of experts” to prepare a comprehensive report on developing “guidelines to inculcate sensitivity and compassion into judges and judicial processes in the context of sexual offences and other vulnerable cases”.

A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria said the committee “shall consider the previous measures undertaken, whether on the judicial side or the administrative side, to achieve such goals, as well as the varying results seen on the ground through the implementation of such measures”.

It added that “these recommendations shall be in the form of ‘draft guidelines for the approach of judges and the judicial system when dealing with cases of sexual offences and other similarly sensitive occurrences involving vulnerable victims, complainants, and/or witnesses’.”

As per the February 10 order which was made available Monday, the committee of experts “shall be presided over by Justice Bose as chairperson and shall comprise four other domain experts”.

The need for setting up the committee arose as the SC was hearing a matter in which it had taken suo motu cognisance of a May 17, 2025 Allahabad HC order modifying the order of summons dated March 26, 2023 issued by the Special Judge (POCSO), Kasganj, to two accused in a 2022 case lodged by a mother accusing them of attempting to rape her minor daughter.

While the trial court had issued summons under Section 376 IPC (rape) read with Section 18 of POCSO Act (attempt to commit offence), the HC revised the same to be under a lesser charge under Sections 354(b) IPC (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), read with Section 9/10 (aggravated sexual assault) of POCSO Act.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi
Delhi accident
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of man mowed down by minor
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Meena and Mammootty's cinematic journey through three decades in Malayalam movies.
Heroine of Indian cinema's most iconic franchise, she played Mammootty's daughter, girlfriend and mother
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Kangaroo Rat
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Advertisement
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Australia's T20 World Cup exit: Bad Luck, faulty selections and a Steve Smith insult
Australia were eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026 in group stages. (PHOTO: AP)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
AWS, Yotta to support govt apps and services during peak demand with hybrid ‘Outposts’
The company said it is partnering with India’s Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts under the National Informatics Centre’s MeghRaj 2.0 cloud initiative.
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Kangaroo Rat
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement