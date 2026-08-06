Supreme Court allows Asaram Bapu to engage full-time caregiver in jail

Asaram Bapu was convicted in 2018 for the rape of a minor girl and sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, undergoing life imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl, to engage a full-time caregiver in jail given his health condition.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale gave this direction after reviewing a report filed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which stated that although Asaram did not need hospitalisation, he would need round-the-clock care.

“We have taken note of the letter dated July 31, 2026 by the AIIMS. On the statement of the Solicitor General that the contents of the letter will be considered in letter and spirit, accordingly the petitioner will have liberty to have assistance of a trained caretaker of his choice on round-the-clock basis,” the bench ordered.