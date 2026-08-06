Supreme Court allows Asaram Bapu to engage full-time caregiver in jail

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, undergoing life imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl, to engage a full-time caregiver in jail given his health condition.
A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale gave this direction after reviewing a report filed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which stated that although Asaram did not need hospitalisation, he would need round-the-clock care.
“We have taken note of the letter dated July 31, 2026 by the AIIMS. On the statement of the Solicitor General that the contents of the letter will be considered in letter and spirit, accordingly the petitioner will have liberty to have assistance of a trained caretaker of his choice on round-the-clock basis,” the bench ordered.
The Supreme Court also gave Asaram liberty to approach it again if his health deteriorates.
The court called for a report from AIIMS on Asaram’s health after he sought bail on medical grounds.
The bench expressed its displeasure at Asaram’s conduct after Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta pointed out that the 85-year-old had secured a 20-day parole from the Rajasthan High Court by not disclosing his Supreme Court bail plea, which also withheld information about a high court order that had refused him bail on medical grounds.
Earlier, Asaram was convicted by a trial court in 2018 for the rape of a minor girl and sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life. He challenged his conviction in the high court, claiming, among other things, that he had been framed in the case by extortionists.
The high court in May upheld his conviction under Indian Penal Code sections relating to trafficking of a minor; wrongful confinement; criminal intimidation; sexual harassment; word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman; and for being a relative, guardian, teacher, or person in a position of trust or authority who commits rape on such woman, besides under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, including for sexual assault.
The high court, however, set aside his conviction for gangrape, aggravated penetrative sexual assault, and criminal conspiracy. It also cancelled his bail, ordered forfeiture of his bail bonds, and directed him to surrender.
Asaram challenged the order before the Supreme Court, which sought the Rajasthan government’s response on June 30.