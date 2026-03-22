Supreme Court draws clear line on Aravalli ecology, says invasive green cover not ‘forest’; upholds Bijwasan project

Scientific observations indicate that invasive species possess biological traits such as high seed production, long seed viability and expansive canopy growth in Aravallis and elsewhere, said the top court. (Image generated using AI)
A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih was hearing an appeal against a 2024 NGT order through which the tribunal had dismissed a plea of a private person challenging the project.
The Supreme Court examined how invasive species like Prosopis juliflora (Vilayati Kikar), spread across Delhi and the Aravalli ridge. (Image enhanced using AI)
The court examined how invasive species like Prosopis juliflora (Vilayati Kikar), widely spread across Delhi and the Aravalli ridge, have altered the natural ecosystem in the Aravalli ecosystem.
The subject land consists of 70 per cent trees of such invasive species which are not beneficial for maintaining ecological balance rather disrupting the native biodiversity.
The publication titled ‘Delhi’s Forest at a Glance’ issued by the department of forest and wildlife, government of NCT of Delhi notes that largescale plantations were carried out during colonial afforestation activities to create quick green cover around the city which comes under the Aravalli ecosystem.
During this process, exotic species such as Prosopis juliflora (Vilayati Kikar), native to Mexico and the Caribbean, were introduced without any study on impact or effect on the ecology and ecosystem.
Such plantations initially increased tree cover in otherwise barren areas.
Subsequent ecological experience has demonstrated that species such as Prosopis juliflora (Vilayati Kikar), native to Mexico and the Caribbean possess characteristics enabling them to dominate landscapes and displace indigenous vegetation.
Invasive growth, ecological damage
Native vegetation comprises plant species that have evolved within a particular geographical region and form part of its natural ecological system.
Such species sustain biodiversity and ecological balance by supporting wildlife, pollinators and soil processes while remaining adapted to local climatic and hydrological conditions.
In contrast, invasive alien species are plants introduced from outside their natural range which tend to spread aggressively and displace indigenous vegetation.
Scientific observations indicate that invasive species possess biological traits such as high seed production, long seed viability and expansive canopy growth.
This enables them to outcompete surrounding vegetation and suppress native grasses and shrubs.
Their proliferation reduces biodiversity, alters soil conditions and disturb the natural hydrological balance of the area through higher evapotranspiration and reduced groundwater recharge.
The ecological impact extends beyond vegetation.
The displacement of native plants disrupts the food chain dependent upon them, affecting insects, birds and herbivorous animals that rely upon indigenous species for sustenance and habitat.
This ultimately results in declining wildlife presence and ecological imbalance.
The material on record, therefore, indicates that the mere proliferation of vegetation, particularly where it consists of invasive alien species introduced through historical human intervention, does not necessarily signify the presence of a natural forest ecosystem.
Tree Cover ≠ Forest
Rejecting the argument that the Bijwasan land qualified as “deemed forest“, the court held that ecological quality, not just tree density, determines forest status.
At this stage, it becomes necessary to advert to another aspect relevant for determining the character of land claimed to be forest, namely the nature of native/indigenous vegetation and the spread of invasive alien plant species.
The mere presence of vegetation or tree cover cannot by itself be equated with the existence of a natural forest ecosystem.
The court also cautioned against a mechanical application of the “deemed forest” principle evolved in T N Godavarman jurisprudence, stressing that historical land use and planning records must be considered.
“It would be inconceivable” for agricultural or barren land to transform into forest land merely due to plantations or natural growth within a short period, the court observed.
This finding proved decisive in dismissing the challenge to the project.
Timeline of dispute
1986: Land acquired as agricultural land from Bharthal village.
2008–09: Allotted to Railways for Bijwasan terminal project.
2015: Included in Master Plan for mixed-use development.
Affirming the NGT’s 2024 decision, the Supreme Court held that the legal character of land must be determined based on its status at the time of the Master Plan’s formulation not on later developments.
“The sanctity and statutory binding force of the Master Plan will have primacy,” the court said.
The top court warned that allowing subsequent vegetation growth to alter land classification would create “perpetual uncertainty” in urban planning.
The bench clarified that the Bijwasan land was neither recorded as forest nor treated as such in official records when it was earmarked for development.
As such, it cannot later be reclassified as “deemed forest” solely due to tree growth over time.
At the time of formulation of the Master Plan, the land was neither notified as forest land in the revenue records or a declared forest nor treated as deemed forest in official records.
The relevant date for consideration and determination of the nature of the land as ‘deemed forest’ would be the date of coming into force of the Master Plan.
A duly approved and notified Master Plan possesses statutory force and provides the governing framework for use of land and urban development.
Its operation cannot be unsettled merely on account of subsequent changes in vegetation or tree growth, particularly where such growth includes invasive species that do not form part of a natural forest ecosystem.
Consequently, the Master Plan must prevail, and the subject land cannot be treated as “deemed forest” and thus, no permission or sanction of the Central Government under Section 2 of 1980 Act would be required.
Balancing development with ecology
While clearing the project, the court noted safeguards including 20 per cent mandatory green cover, tree transplantation measures, and compensatory afforestation.
Authorities have also undertaken to obtain all necessary permissions before working on any patches identified as deemed forest.
Highlighting ecological principles, the court observed, “The emphasis of environmental management, as reflected in governmental policy as well as ecological understanding, lies in the restoration and promotion of native species capable of sustaining biodiversity and ecological balance.”
It added that replacing invasive species with indigenous trees is essential for restoring natural ecosystems and maintaining ecological balance.
“We deem it appropriate to direct that all concerned authorities and implementing agencies shall make earnest efforts to ensure transplantation of native/indigenous trees to the maximum extent possible, and to preserve and protect existing trees and in particular native species in and around the project area,” the Supreme Court said.
It added that prior to the commencement of any work on the site, compensatory afforestation shall be undertaken strictly in accordance with the applicable statutory provisions, rules, and guidelines, and in consonance with the permissions that may be granted by the competent authorities.
“Therefore, for restoration of forest to its natural ecosystem, trees of native species be planted in large numbers and preferably by replacing invasive species to save and sustain the ecological balance,” the Supreme Court said.
Broader implications
The ruling sets a critical precedent for urban projects in ecologically sensitive regions like the Aravalli.
It reinforces that forest classification depends on ecological integrity, not just greenery in the Aravalli ecosystem.
Invasive species cannot be the basis for legal protection as forests, especially in the Aravalli ecosystem.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More