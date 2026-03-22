Supreme Court draws clear line on Aravalli ecology, says invasive green cover not ‘forest’; upholds Bijwasan project

Scientific observations indicate that invasive species possess biological traits such as high seed production, long seed viability and expansive canopy growth in Aravallis and elsewhere, said the top court. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court Aravalli news: The Aravalli ecosystem– Delhi’s ecological lifeline took centre stage in a Supreme Court verdict that distinguished between natural forest systems and invasive green cover, upholding the redevelopment of railway land near Bijwasan.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih was hearing an appeal against a 2024 NGT order through which the tribunal had dismissed a plea of a private person challenging the project.

The Supreme Court examined how invasive species like Prosopis juliflora (Vilayati Kikar), spread across Delhi and the Aravalli ridge. (Image enhanced using AI) The Supreme Court examined how invasive species like Prosopis juliflora (Vilayati Kikar), spread across Delhi and the Aravalli ridge. (Image enhanced using AI)

Underscoring that environmental protection in the Aravalli must focus on restoring native ecosystems rather than preserving invasive vegetation cited a study which stated that large scale plantations were carried out during colonial afforestation activities to create quick green cover around the city (Delhi) which included invasive species such as Prosopis juliflora (Vilayati Kikar).