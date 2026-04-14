Supreme Court collegium approves proposal for appointment of 2 women advocates as Kerala High Court judges

Supreme Court Collegium approved the proposal in its meeting held on April 14, 2026.

The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday has approved the proposal for appointment of two advocates as judges of the Kerala High Court.

Supreme Court collegium resolution. Supreme Court collegium resolution.

The two advocates are-

i) Preeta Aravindan Krishnamma

ii) Liz Mathew Anthraper.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 14th April, 2026 has approved the proposal for appointment of… advocates as Judges of the High Court of Kerala… Preeta Aravindan Krishnamma, and Liz Mathew Anthraper,” the resolution reads.

Liz Mathew is a senior advocate practising at the Supreme Court.

Karnataka High Court

The Supreme Court collegium has also approved the proposal for appointment of the three judicial officers as judges of the Karnataka High Court-