Supreme Court collegium approves proposal for appointment of 2 women advocates as Kerala High Court judges

Advocates Preeta Aravindan Krishnamma and Liz Mathew Anthraper have been recommended by the Supreme Court collegium to be appointed as judges of the Kerala High Court.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 10:21 PM IST
Supreme Court Kerala High CourtSupreme Court Collegium approved the proposal in its meeting held on April 14, 2026.
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The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday has approved the proposal for appointment of two advocates as judges of the Kerala High Court.

Supreme Court Supreme Court collegium resolution.

The two advocates are-

i) Preeta Aravindan Krishnamma

ii) Liz Mathew Anthraper.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 14th April, 2026 has approved the proposal for appointment of… advocates as Judges of the High Court of Kerala… Preeta Aravindan Krishnamma, and Liz Mathew Anthraper,” the resolution reads.

Liz Mathew is a senior advocate practising at the Supreme Court.

Karnataka High Court

The Supreme Court collegium has also approved the proposal for appointment of the three judicial officers as judges of the Karnataka High Court-

i) Rajeshwari Narayana Hegde

(ii) Kedambadi Ganesh Shanthi

(iii) Mahadevappa Brungesh

Telangana High Court

The Supreme Court collegium approved the proposal for appointment of the four additional judges as permanent judges of the Karnataka High Court-

(i) Justice Yara Renuka

(ii) Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao

(iii) Justice E. Tirumala Devi

(iv) Justice B.R. Madhusudhan Rao

Bombay High Court

The Supreme Court collegium approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Manjusha Ajay Deshpande as permanent judge of the Bombay High Court.

 

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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